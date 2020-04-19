Taking the plunge

Where does the theory meet the practice? I imagine that you have heeded all the advice regarding investing when the market prices are depressed, and you have decided to take the plunge.

Let's imagine that you have also decided which stocks to invest in, meaning, you have decided on an allocation. What are the steps involved for a first-time equity investor?

The first and most basic step involved is to choose a broker through which you will purchase your shares. There is no way around this step.

After you have funded the account, the next step is to place your order. Now, whether you place it by calling/e-mailing your broker or by using an online platform, you will have to determine how much money is to be spent per stock and decide whether you are placing a market order or a limit order.

A market order means that you have told your broker or the online platform that whatever the market price is, you are willing to purchase at that level. The dangers are many with using a market order. Typically, stocks will trade at different levels in the day, sometimes going quite high (but within the circuit- breaker rule).

Now, you may just be very unlucky and end up paying the highest price for the stock and discovering that it has closed at a lower average. I really don't recommend putting in an order using the market price.

The limit order is as it sounds. When inputting your order, you again specify the quantum of the funds, in addition to the specific price (or the limit that you are willing to pay).

This means that if you put in an order for The Best Stock Inc, for example, at a limit price of $95.00, then the broker cannot purchase the stock above $96.00. Fortunately, they can purchase it below that level, but definitely not above.

WHAT ARE THE PITFALLS OF

When the market is moving rapidly, meaning the price of the stock is moving every day, your limit order may just be too low, and you won't get the order filled/done. What to do in this case?

You have a few options. You adjust your order to a higher price in order to get it filled, and if it is still moving, which can definitely happen, you will have to keep adjusting the price. Of course, this is why some people prefer to just use the market order.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

When placing your stock orders follow-up is key. Until the trade is done, you need to check either online or with your broker, probably each day.

Why each day? The price may move out of your reach if you don't monitor the movements. In addition, certain announcements may have a large impact. For example, bad news about COVID-19 can cause stocks to fall, or a great announcement by an individual company of a merger or acquisition can cause the stock to move way out of your reach.

In the case of bad news, especially if it is company- specific, you will have to weigh all the available information to assess whether you still wish to purchase that stock. Either way, you have to stay on top of the game until your order is complete.

Happy investing!

Yanique Leiba-Ebanks, CFA, FRM is the AVP, Pensions & Portfolio Investments at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in US dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual and institutional investor. Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: if you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at info@sterlingasset.net.jm.