Tara Nunes appointed to head Sagicor Investments

SAGICOR Group Jamaica has announced that it will be making strategic changes in its investment management operations.

The company stated in a release that the position of executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), previously held by Kevin Donaldson, will no longer be reflected in the company's organisational structure.

Tara Nunes, who currently holds the position of vice-president, wealth management and client services, has been appointed to the position of general manager of Sagicor Investments, effective August 3, 2020.

Nunes holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Management and has over 20 years of experience in this field. She has held senior management positions in SIJL and formerly with Pan Caribbean Financial Services (PCFS), before her promotion to vice-president with SIJL.

The reorganisation will also include the functions of treasury and trading operations (Business Support Unit) and the investment management of SIGMA funds being transferred from SIJL to the Group Treasury & Asset Management (GTAM) Division under the leadership of Donnette Scarlett, SVP GTAM.

Chris Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, commenting on the move said: “At Sagicor, we are constantly reviewing our operations to drive efficiencies and ensure strong governance practices to deliver superior client experience and shareholder value.”