TechBeach Retreat launches FinTech conference in Bermuda

Financial technology will take centre stage at the inaugural FinTech: Innovation Island conference in Bermuda from October 17-18, 2019.

The brainchild of regional tech convening platform, TechBeach Retreat, the event is being hosted in collaboration with the Bermuda Business Development Authority and the Bermuda Tourism Authority. It will facilitate a meeting of some of the greatest minds in the global fintech community, according to a recent news release.

The retreat aims to deliver rich and meaningful content that participants can almost immediately transform into effective actions. Taking place on an island that currently ranks as the second largest reinsurance domicile in the world, Innovation Island will place fintech front and centre, enabling local, regional, and international entities to discuss and dissect this disruptive niche.

Speakers include Jeff Pulver, co-founder of Vonage and X Eyee and programme manager, machine learning fairness at Google. Additionally, due to strategic partnerships with key entities in Bermuda, attendees will have access to a concierge service to guide them through the process and benefits of domiciling in Bermuda.

Holding treaties with 120 nations around the world and offering zero per cent income tax, corporate tax, and capital gains tax, Bermuda is already an attractive base for many international entities. However, recent initiatives in the digital space position the island as a global regulatory leader in FinTech and blockchain technology.

With a workforce of more than 1,000 professionals specially trained to support the sector, and the recent introduction of the Digital Assets Business Act of 2018 (DABA), the hosting of Innovation Island will serve to further cement Bermuda's position as a thriving hub for technology and innovation in the Caribbean, the release says.

According to TechBeach co-founder, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, “Bermuda has been proactive as a small island emerging market to ensure that it keeps pace with the global technological revolution. This is a bold, impressive and inspiring move by any standard but what's most appealing is that they're focused on the greatest strength a small territory can offer —friendly and fast regulation to meet the needs of a rapidly shifting environment.”

TechBeach looks forward to leveraging Bermuda's significant expertise in regulatory management to ensure Innovation Island serves as a mecca for thought-leaders, innovators and executives all seeking to share their knowledge, or gain a deeper understanding, of the digital asset industry.

Founded by Kirk-Anthony Hamilton and Kyle Maloney, TechBeach Retreat is an organisation dedicated to being a unique catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, and enterprise within the Caribbean technology landscape.

Now in its fourth year, TechBeach Retreat has established itself as a pioneer in the tech convening space, gathering global leaders from the best tech companies in the world. TechBeach is viewed as a safe haven for industry experts to gather and explore opportunities for collaboration and outsized results.