Tell Claudienne assists with solving Ministry of Health pension matter

Dear Claudienne:

I am seeking your assistance to get the Government pension that is due to me but which is being withheld by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

I was employed as a diagnostic radiographer, grade 1, on March 1, 1976, and for a period of 20 years worked at different hospitals because we were subject to transfers as the need arose.

In 1993 I was awarded a WHO/PAHO scholarship to pursue a master's degree in preparation for transitioning to the role of educator at the School of Medical Radiation Technology, which was then located at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

In 1994, having successfully completed the course of study, I returned to my substantive position and began serving the bond associated with the award of the scholarship.

One year later, in September 1995, I sought for and obtained from the MOH permission to accept a position at the UHWI as clinical co-ordinator/lecturer. So, I was seconded to the UHWI for four months in the first instance, from September – December 1995. This was a temporary assignment.

At the end of this period, in December 1995, UHWI advised verbally that they were prepared to make me an offer of a permanent position, and that I should decide if I wished to return to central government, the MOH, or remain at UHWI. Because I was still bonded, I wrote to the MOH to advise them of the situation and to get permission to accept the position.

In March 1996 the MOH gave permission for me to remain at UHWI and serve the remainder of my bond there, and shortly thereafter I received the contract from UHWI confirming my permanent appointment. At this point, I resigned from the position that I had held in central government. I recall that I drove to the MOH, then located in Cross Roads, and handed the resignation letter to a receptionist located in the foyer. A copy was also delivered to my boss at KPH.

In December 2014 I attained the age of sixty [ 60] and in February 2015 I applied to the MOH for my pension.

To cut a long story short, the MOH has refused to grant me the pension because they cannot locate my resignation letter, and in their eyes, I am deemed to have abandoned my position.

I do not have a type-written copy of my letter of resignation, as we did not have access to computers at that time. I wrote the letter in pencil and gave it to one of the secretaries in my department to type. I have since found the hand-written draft but recognise that this would not be accepted. The pencil marks have faded and, over time, the page has become stained.

I have visited the MOH and spoken to the relevant personnel about my situation. I have also sent e-mails to the MOH and made phone calls, all to no avail.

Out of frustration with the person[s] with whom I was dealing, I wrote to the minister of health, using an e-mail address given to me by someone who answered the phone in his office. However, he did not acknowledge receipt of the letter.

Five years have gone by; I am now 65. And although I served the MOH faithfully, for 20 years, I cannot get my pension.

I was going to just give up but I feel that I have to fight this and make one last attempt, if only for the principle.

I am therefore seeking your intervention and kind assistance in this matter.

Thanking you!

CT

Dear CT

Tell Claudienne contacted you for more details about your case and in the conversation learned that your boss at KPH to whom you had sent a copy of your resignation letter was now deceased.

Tell Claudienne advised you to contact the Offices of the Services Commission to find out if the agency had a copy of your resignation letter on file. We note that they have informed you that they have a copy.

In the meantime, the head of the Pensions Branch at the MOH who had informed you that you had been deemed to have abandoned your position has left that post. The current head of the Pensions Unit told Tell Claudienne that she would review your pension application and the column notes that you have been speaking to her.

The head of the Pensions Branch also told the column that there was uncertainty as to whether you had served the bond period associated to the post you held at the MOH at the time. She said that before the pension could be awarded, it would have to be determined if you had served the bond period.

The Pensions Branch head has informed the column that your pension application is now being processed.

On September 15, 2020 you sent the column the following e-mail:

“Further to our conversation earlier today this serves to advise that I have spoken to...

She has indicated that a package is being prepared for submission to the Pensions [Branch]. She also indicated that they now accept that my bond was served during the period that I worked at UHWI so pension will be awarded for the period worked at KPH – that is from March 1,1976 – August 31, 1995.

She also said that my resignation has now been accepted.

Kindest regards, and sincere gratitude for your intervention and encouragement. I had actually given up but was inspired to continue because of your enthusiasm and assistance.

Blessings always.”

We wish you all the best.

