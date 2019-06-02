Terzioglu for Digicel board

Kaan Terzioglu has been appointed to the board of directors of Digicel Group, it was announced on Friday.

Terzioglu, one of the industry's digital trailblazers, is a recipient of the GSMA's 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Mobile Industry Award.

His standout achievements highlight a four- year tenure from April 2015 to March 2019 at the helm of Turkcell which saw him conceiving and driving the company's successful transformation from telecoms provider to digital operator and recording all-time high revenues and EBITDA at the Group level in the company's latest full year results.

Terzioglu was welcomed to the board by Digicel Group Chairman Denis O'Brien.

“Our customers want to live their best digital lives — and when it comes to digital transformation leadership and success — quite simply, no one can match Kaan's expertise,” O'Brien said via news release. “As our journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers gathers pace, Kaan's foresight and insight will be invaluable to our team and we are delighted to have him join the Digicel family.”

Commenting on his appointment, Terzioglu, expressed his enthusiasm for coming on board at this point in Digicel's history.

“With well-invested LTE and fibre networks, and a compelling content and app portfolio, Digicel is well positioned to make its digital ambitions a powerful and transformational reality for customers,” he enthused. “It's an exciting time to be joining an exciting company.”

Terzioglu was previously the CEO for Turkcell in Istanbul, Turkey from 2015, leaving the position in March this year.

According to his LinkedIn profile Terzioglu is also a member of the GSMA board, which is a trade body that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.