Tesori Brands opens headquarters in Jamaica
…also launches flagship BYTESORI jewellery store, following capital injection by Sagicor Bank
MONTEGO BAY, St James - Jewellery manufacturing and distribution company, Tesori Brands was officially launched at a function held recently at the Whitter Village in Montego Bay. At the launch, Tesori Brands also opened its flagship jewellery store, BYTESORI.
Tesori Brands' offices in Montego Bay will serve as the headquarters for their products and operations across the Caribbean and North America. Currently, the brand supplies affordable jewellery options to regional and international markets, including 10 Caribbean countries.
Brands under the Tesori line include Island Trinketz, Attitude by Tesori, and Tuff Gong Jewellery Collection, the latter being a sterling silver line done in collaboration with Cedella Marley.
The launch of Tesori Brands follows a multimillion-dollar capital injection from Sagicor Bank, with projections for the opening of 40 stores over five years.
During his address at the launch, Raveen Dadlani, creative and managing director, Tesori Brands, spoke on the move to grow the company and maintain its headquarters in Jamaica.
“Last year was a whirlwind year for us. When we launched the Tuff Gong Collection and BYTEOSRI, we knew this was either going to make us or break us, as releasing two brands in one year would be strenuous.
“Sagicor Bank approached us at the Jamaica International Beauty Expo in 2019 and told us they would like to help us grow, and the funding came just in time, and here we are today launching both brands,” said Dadlani.
“We have a planned build-out for cities and towns across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.
“Our projections are currently at 40 stores over a five-year period. Naturally, depending on the economic climate and movements in demand, we could see greater movement.
“We are a 100 per cent Jamaican company, and we will always be a 100 per cent Jamaican company, even our office in Florida only distributes Jamaican products; all processes are done from Jamaica.
“That is an indication of the level of commitment and this sizeable investment in Jamaica and the Caribbean also proves we are here to stay,” added Dadlani.
