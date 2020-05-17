So, you bought your investment-grade bond in 2016 when bonds were going for cheap … say at 100. You planned to sell at 115 and make a tidy capital gain of 15 per cent (NB: if you bought 200,000 face value of the bond, this would translate to $30,000 gain). You are on your way to your desirable mark in January 2020 things are looking good! Your bond price just hit 114 …

And then … that darned pandemic!

Your bond drops to 96 and you are in a panic! Should you sell before things get worse? What if there is a default? Are you going to lose all your money? And the questions keep coming.

Except for the Spanish flu in 1918, no war, no plague, no flu comes close to what the world is facing today with COVID-19.

At the date of writing, over 4,370,000 people have been infected and nearly 300,000 are dead worldwide. And experts are currently grappling with the probability of a second wave.

This is enough to take the wind out of any sail. The virus has truly delivered an awful stomach punch to investors.

So, what do you do, now that all the wind has been sucked from your lungs?

First of all, take a few breaths, keep calm, and let the experts guide you.

As my colleague wrote in a previous report (two weeks ago), your obligation is to follow the protocols set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness … social distancing, self-isolation, quarantining, hand-washing/sanitising, and the rest. As financial advisors, ours is to guide you through the storm.

Remember that many of us have been through some similar situations in the past the world will not end. It did not end after the Spanish flu.

So, looking forward, your best option is to hold onto any bonds you have bought. There are several reasons for this.

First of all, most bonds pay a regular coupon, so investors who depend on this income for living expenses can generally be assured of continued income. Secondly, bond prices will recover; in fact, most bond prices have already seen some recovery since the downturn two months ago.

This recovery of bond prices leads me to the next point. When prices decline precipitously, it is usually a good idea to buy at the distressed prices (assuming you have bought a good bond). Investors may consider buying more of the bonds they hold in their portfolio and thus average down. Or, investors may consider buying other bonds which provide good yields at the depressed prices.

Investors should note that one advantage of averaging down is achieving greater capital gains when the bond prices recover, since the average cost of purchasing the bond is lower.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing remains constant, so investors should continue to monitor the markets so as to avoid any surprises. This is where your trusted advisor comes in. She, or he, will be monitoring the bonds on a daily basis and will be able to provide you with the market intelligence you need to guide you.

The story is told that on many occasions fishermen lost at sea would be pleasantly surprised by the sighting of dolphins who would guide them back to shore. These fishermen were always excited on seeing the dolphins because they know they would be safe.

So, when the pandemic tides come and you are thrown overboard, don't just tread water swim gracefully! You have the dolphins ahead of you, guiding you to shore.

Pamela Lewis is vice-president, Investments and Client Services at Sterling Asset Management Limited. Sterling provides financial and advisory services to corporate, individual, and institutional investors. Feedback: If you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, please e-mail us at: info@sterlingasset.net.jm or visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm