The The Instagram-worthy travel bucket list

Not too long ago, a trip to 'farrin' for many Jamaicans meant New York, Miami and, if you had neighbours or relatives on the overseas employment programme, Canada.

Now vacations to more exotic locations are not only growing in popularity, but are preferred thanks to the increasing popularity of social media which, ironically, make these trips seem more realistic and attainable for the average person.

I have seen numerous 'friends' and followers across social media platforms travel to parts of the world we once thought fictional. It is a testament to the growing connectivity among airlines and across regions that have made flights to once distant destinations more affordable and less intimidating for the wanderlust seeking that perfect Instagram-worthy moment.

As such, we use this opportunity to highlight some #NoFilterNeeded bucket list destinations recently spotted in our Instagram feed.

MEXICO

Not only is Mexico a picturesque spot for the perfect tropical getaway, depending on when you travel and where to, it can be a quick and relatively inexpensive flight which, best of all, allows visa-free travel for up to 180 days.

The country has a rich history that spans from its indigenous peoples to the coming of the Europeans and then some. The birthplace of tequila is swathed by numerous archaeological ruins, museums and idyllic beaches in popular tourist areas such as Mexico City, Tulum and Cancún, which is known for its high energy, party atmosphere attracting thousands of young people for spring break annually.

CUBA

Jamaica has a long-storied history with our neighbour to the north which extends the gamut of relations from political to social to professional.

For decades, we have maintained associations with the island which more recently has become quite the tourist destination for people looking to explore its rich Latino past.

I've run out of fingers of friends who have visited in the past year and returned with incredible stories of exquisite food, brilliant architecture and some of the friendliest people. Not to mention much of the experience feels like a throwback to a simpler, more relaxed time.

FRANCE

Am I the only person on Instagram without a picture standing near the Eiffel Tower? It sometimes feels that way.

If a photo of the Louvre Museum or the Palace of Versailles hasn't popped up on your Feed or in your Explore page recently then count yourself lucky.

The fear of missing out is never more real than when watching someone explore the extensive beauty that is France. It's among the fashion capitals of the world and its food is recognised by UNESCO, the United Nation's cultural organisation, as a “world intangible heritage”, need we say more?

THE BAHAMAS

There are few places in the world as striking as The Bahamas. With more than 700 islands making up this awe-inspiring country, it's no wonder that tourism is the driving force of its economy, attracting millions of visitors annually, most who come on cruises to experience the warmth of the island and its people.

It's the dream stay of the individual interested in water sports, not the least of which is swimming with the world's most delightful pigs (we didn't know this was a thing to be desired until we saw the photos)!

DUBAI

Everyone I know has been to Dubai! Well, three people I know and a few others by association. While this will perhaps not be a spontaneous weekend trip, a visit to this United Arab Emirates city is certainly worth planning for.

The emirate is an interesting blend of uber-modern architecture, featuring jaw-dropping shopping malls and the Burh Khalifa, the world's tallest building, as well as traditional attractions steeped in rich Arab culture. Frankly speaking, it's an expensive trip, with airline tickets alone generally exceeding US$1, 000 but this is a bucket list darn it, so let's dream big!