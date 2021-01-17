The always problematic issue of pensions

Dear Claudienne:

I am a Jamaican and I reside in Orlando, Florida. I am reaching out to you on behalf of my brother who also resides in Florida and has been trying to collect his Government pension for the last eight years. My brother is 83 years old.

He worked at the St James Parish Council, Fire Department from October 1, 1957 to September 1967. In October 1967 he was confirmed by the services commission as clerical officer 2.

He transferred from St James Parish Council to Westmoreland Parish Council as clerical officer 2, and in 1975 was promoted to market supervisor. He resigned from the service on September 30, 1984.

Processing of his pension actually started more than eight years ago and at that time there was dialogue between the Westmoreland Parish Council and the Parish Council Services Commission.

Then there was a breakdown somewhere, and we have not been able to get information about the benefits that he should get. It is a big challenge but I am hoping that you will be able to help in this matter.

HH

Dear HH

Since Tell Claudienne received your complaint in July 2019, the column has been in communication with the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Westmoreland Parish Council and a senior administrator in regard to your brother's claim for his Government pension.

In December 2019 the senior administrator told the column that the Ministry of Local Government was to supply her with information to enable her to complete the file.

However, when it appeared that no progress was being made in computing and finalising the pension claim, Tell Claudienne contacted the permanent secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Local Government. We see that the PS has been in communication with the Westmoreland Parish Council and that the ministry's Human Resources Department eventually received the information by courier which they had been waiting on the parish council to send them from months before.

Tell Claudienne notes that the ministry has now processed your brother's pension claim and sent it to the Ministry of Finance.

The finance ministry will compute the claim and send it to the Accountant General's Department for payment.

We wish you all the best.

