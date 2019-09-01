The Bank of Jamaica's Quarterly Monetary Policy Report - August 2019 edition

Editor's note – the following is the major part of the latest Quarterly Monetary Policy Report issued by the Bank of Jamaica on Friday (August 30, 2019).

INFLATION OUTLOOK

Bank of Jamaica's projections indicate that inflation will fall below the lower limit of the 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent target at various points over the period August 2019 to June 2020. This forecast assumes that core inflation will remain generally low in the range 2.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent over the forecast horizon. The projected trajectory for inflation incorporates, among other things, a strong increase in domestic agricultural prices in the September quarter before supplies improve in the latter part of the December 2019 quarter and (2) lowers energy prices, which are expected to keep inflation constrained.

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMY

Global economic growth for the June 2019 quarter is estimated to have decelerated relative to the March 2019 quarter. Global growth projections for the next eight quarters have been revised downward by 0.2 percentage points to average 3.2 per cent, and is projected to average 3.1 per cent over the medium term. In the context of mounting global economic uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the US Federal Reserve reduced interest rates in July 2019. BOJ projects that there will be further declines in the Fed Funds rate over the next eight quarters, which will support a downward drift in market interest rates, including Jamaica's sovereign bond yields. The spreads on GOJ sovereign bonds are expected to remain relatively stable over the next eight quarters. Jamaica's terms of trade (TOT) Index for the next eight quarters is projected to fall at a slower pace relative to the previous projection. This revision mainly reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices.

REAL SECTOR

Real economic activity is estimated to have expanded in the June 2019 quarter, albeit at a slower pace than the growth in the March 2019 quarter. This growth mainly reflected increases in investment spending and consumption (private and government), partly offset by a decline in net exports. From the perspective of aggregate supply, there was estimated growth in all industries except agriculture, forestry and fishing for the review quarter. The deceleration in GDP growth relative to the previous quarter reflected lower estimated growth for mining and quarrying and construction, although the estimated growth in tourism and finance and insurance services were relatively higher.

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

Preliminary data on Jamaica's balance of payments (BOP) for the March 2019 quarter reflected a current account deficit (CAD) of US$88.0 million (0.6 per cent of GDP), which represented a deterioration of US$8.5 million relative to the corresponding period in 2018. The deterioration in the CAD was reflected primarily in the merchandise trade balance, the impact of which was partially offset by improvements in all other sub-accounts. The merchandise trade balance for the March 2019 quarter deteriorated by US$129.8 million, relative to the March 2018 quarter, due to an increase of US$147.3 million in imports, the impact of which was partly offset by growth of US$17.5 million in exports. The overall increase in imports was reflected in both the fuel and non-fuel categories. The increase in mineral fuel imports reflected an increase in volumes during the quarter, largely related to the mining sector. The rise in overall exports emanated mainly from crude materials (particularly alumina). The services sub-account improved by US$80.8 million, reflecting an increase of 14.9 per cent in gross tourism expenditure for the quarter. The financial account recorded a net borrowing balance of US$130 million for the review quarter, in comparison to the net borrowing balance of US$531.2 million for the March 2018 quarter. This lower borrowing balance primarily reflected a net decline in direct investment and portfolio investment of US$196.3 million and US$84 million, respectively. For FY2018/19, preliminary data indicate that Jamaica's current account deficit (CAD) improved by US$114 million, relative to FY2017/18, to US$379.9 million (2.5 per cent of GDP). The improvement in the CAD was largely driven by an improvement in the services balance and the secondary income sub-account, partly offset by deteriorations in the primary income sub-account and merchandise trade balance.

MONETARY AGGREGATES

The expansion in M2J (broad money) for June 2019 was underpinned by growth of 16 per cent in local currency deposits, an expansion relative to the 14.2 per cent recorded at end-June 2018. In this context, the private sector deposit dollarisation as at June 2019 was 40.7 per cent relative to 42.4 per cent recorded for corresponding month in 2018. The annual growth in private sector credit by deposit-taking institutions (DTI) at end-June 2019 of 16.8 per cent was above the 16.1 per cent recorded at March 2019 and above the bank's projections (14.5 per cent).

EXCHANGE RATE DEVELOPMENTS

The exchange rate depreciated at a faster than projected pace during the review quarter, relative to the previous quarter. The weighted average selling rate of the Jamaica dollar vis-á-vis the US dollar (WASR) closed the June 2019 quarter at J$131.07 = US$1.00, reflecting a depreciation of 3.5 per cent, relative to the previous quarter and depreciation of 3.5 per cent relative to the previous quarter and depreciation of 0.52 per cent relative to end-June 2018. The bank had assumed no change (Q-t-Q) in the exchange rate for the quarter.

FISCAL DEVELOPMENTS

For the 12-month period to June 2019, central government's operations recorded a fiscal surplus of $31.2 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP), relative to the surplus of $13.6 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) for the similar period of 2018. The 12-month primary surplus at June 2019 was $160.5 billion (7.7 per cent of GDP), compared to $144.6 billion (7.4 per cent of GDP) at June 2018. The fiscal outturn for the review period reflected a faster pace of growth in revenues and grants, compared with the increase in expenditure. The public bodies recorded an operating surplus of $5.2 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) for the June 2019 quarter, lower than the surplus of $10.0 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) for the corresponding period of 2018. The lower operating balance primarily reflected the incorporation of a profitable entity, the PetroCaribe Development Fund, into the operations of central government.