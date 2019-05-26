The most important things in investing

Last week I explained why I can't just tell people if a stock is a good stock without first understanding the background of the asker's goal. I also promised to show how I set my own financial goals (and as I mentioned, I'm using the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Timely) template for these).

1. Start your investment journey with setting Specific goals. It doesn't have to be hard, complicated or fancy. Just ensure that your goals are actually your goals (not just what sounds nice).

For example, I want to buy a car next year April, the deposit on the car I want is $100,000. So, your investment goal is “I want to have $100,000 to use as a car deposit”.

2. Ensure that they are Measurable. The earlier example also works here. Whenever, I press someone on their investing goals, I often hear things like “I want to have money” or “I want to be rich,” or some such thing. Very nice-sounding, very general. Very useless. Our example is already measurable, we have a 100,000 target. Let's say this person currently has only $60,000 saved. This means that you already know that you will need to earn at least $40,000 to meet that particular goal.

3. Is making $40,000 on top of $60,000 in 12 months Achievable? Well that's a great question to ask your broker. Those are the sort of questions they should be able to answer (and show proof). $40,000 works out to about 67 per cent growth on top of $60,000. That's a nice stretch target in my opinion, so for the purposes of this exercise we'll say it's achievable.

4. Is the goal Relevant to your actual needs? Well I would say yes, however, going a little deeper, we should recall that fees and taxes are associated with investing, so we might actually want to make a little more than $40,000 in order to afford the fees and taxes.

Let's estimate the total fees and taxes at roughly seven per cent and add that to our goal. The new goal now becomes 67 per cent +seven per cent = 74 per cent.

You might still want to ask if this is achievable within a year. I will say yes, again just for the purposes of this article…though I have made more than that in less than a year, and know many average people have also done so, but I'll be careful and repeat the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (and every broker's) warning; “Past performance is not an indicator of future results”.

5. What is the Time you'd like to achieve this in. We already have that down. Next May, so since I'm writing this in May 2019, we'll call it one year.

Boom! There you have it. You set up a nice simple investment goal for yourself, but more importantly, you understand what kind of thinking goes into your “Is XYZ a good stock to buy?” question. Now you know that you need to have shared this goal with someone before you can then ask them “So, do you think XYZ is a good pick for me?”

Hope this was clear for you guys. See you soon.

Randy Rowe is a Strategy Consultant and Lead Writer for www.everymickle.com . He picks his investments with a mix of common sense, financials, goals and “everybaddiknowseh”…That last one is key…