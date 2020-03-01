The sky is falling

As a child, I remember either watching “Chicken Little” on television or reading the book, or both.

It's been a while, so I really am not sure.

However, what I do remember is the hysteria that poor “Chicken Little” was spreading with his firm belief that the world was going to come to an end. His panic began when an acorn fell on his head, and this one random occurrence is where it all started.

Right now, if you follow what is happening, you would be mimicking Chicken Little, because you see headlines like “US stocks plunge for the 7th day” or “European stocks record their worse week since 2008” or “the S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent — its largest single-day decline since 2011”.

HOW TO STOP THE PANIC

Firstly, recall that we have been here before. We had SARS; we had Ebola — and personally — I was far more afraid of Ebola than I would be of this one.

Secondly, the flu kills more people (16,000 in the 2019-2020 season in the US). There will always be things to panic about, and we have had many fears in the past, but the real test is that we can't even recall half of the things we were worried about last year or the year before. The Iranian general killed at the start of the year, and I bet you can't tell me what his name is now.

WHAT DOES WARREN BUFFETT HAVE TO SAY?

“Two super-contagious diseases, fear and greed, will forever occur in the investment community. The timing of these epidemics will be unpredictable... We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful,” said Warren Buffett.

You must look for opportunities — I had a heated discussion with a colleague whom I respect very much on this issue. I was advocating that this would be an excellent time to buy some of the more popular equities in the US. Bearing in mind that you can't time the bottom, the prevailing wisdom is that you buy a little now, wait, buy a bit more, etc. If you buy all at once, and the market falls further, you could lose quite a bit. My colleague, however, had a different opinion, he argued that he prefers to wait until the market starts to go back up. Nothing is wrong with that, except that when it rebounds, it tends to be sharp and fast, and it is difficult to buy anything at the low prices once the market moves up.

DO YOU HAVE REASON TO PANIC?

I would be the first to admit that there will be fallout, and it will affect several things. I am concerned about tourism as that is likely to be affected, I am also worried about trade —we may have shortages down the line, and of course, global growth is expected to slow down (and it wasn't that heated to begin with), so these things, among others, that I can't predict, are likely to occur, but hopefully, they will be relatively short-lived-SARS lasted about six months.

However, it needs to be said that when investors were running up the stock market, they completely ignored any possible fallout from the virus, which was also silly.

Investing because of panic is a sure way to lose money; keeping a cool head is a far better strategy.

If there is an asset that you were hoping to buy, now is the time to try and pick up some of it. The Sub-prime crisis was the worst that I have lived through, and even in that scenario, by 2009, the stock market had gone back up, after dropping in 2008. In addition, try to keep a portfolio containing different asset classes — it is tempting only to keep stocks-for example, but if that turns, you have nothing to balance it out. Don't make decisions when you are scared. Remember, this too shall pass. Don't be a 'Chicken Little!!!' — Happy Investing!!!

Yanique Leiba-Ebanks, CFA, FRM is the AVP, Pensions & Portfolio Investments at Sterling Asset Management. Sterling provides financial advice and instruments in U.S. dollars and other hard currencies to the corporate, individual, and institutional investor.

Visit our website at www.sterling.com.jm Feedback: if you wish to have Sterling address your investment questions in upcoming articles, e-mail us at info@sterlingasset.net.jm.