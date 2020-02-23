The stars are aligned – Mark Chisholm

Top Sagicor advisors and executives turned out on February 13 to Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston to attend the Sagicor Life Jamaica Half-Way-Tree branch 50th Golden Awards ceremony.

The ceremony honoured and acknowledged outstanding team members who excelled and performed exceptionally well in 2019.

The soiree was also deemed memorable as Half-Way-Tree was the first branch opened for Sagicor Life Jamaica.

“In my mind, the stars are aligned. Half-Way-Tree is the only branch in the entire company that started in 1970 — the company is 50 years in 2020, and Half-Way-Tree is 50 years in 2020.The Half-Way-Tree branch, when it started, was the only branch to have ever had 100 advisors working in one branch,” stated Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Sagicor Life Jamaica – Individual Line Division.

“On behalf of the executive team and the company itself, we would like to say thank you to every single advisor in the room. Also to our clients, because without you there would be no existence of a life insurance industry,” Chisholm continued.

In his address, Half-Way-Tree Branch Manager Odine DaCosta commended team members and projected a record-breaking performance for 2020.

“In 2019 the branch produced $294.8 million of new annualised premium income, which was 130 per cent of competition quota representing a 13 per cent increase over our production for 2018. This performance placed the branch [in] third position in our gross API in the company's ranking, up two places compared to 2018. Productivity of 71.7 per cent is a 51 per cent increase over 2018,” DaCosta boasted.

“The company articulated at blast-off [and] it's a golden year – this simple means we can have no limits. There should be no limits to the points we will score in the President's Trophy, no limits to the number of the Million Dollar Round Table Qualifiers, no limits to the records that we will set, because in 2020 the Half-Way-Tree branch will have no limitations,” he declared.

Top awardees for the night were financial advisors Nicholene Taylor and Rudolph Kelly, who took home over 5 awards each for their work in 2019.

Taylor also walked away with the Branch Manager's Trophy.

Honourable mentions are Dean Rhoden – Rookie Trophy, Ann Green Davis – Most Improved Trohpy and Investment Trophy, Toni Spicer – Employee Benefits Trophy, Million Dollar Round Table Qualifier and Century Club Qualifier.

Despite not being able to discuss the details, Chisholm told the Jamaica Observer that a product which caters to the next generation, ages 0 – 18, can be anticipated from Sagicor Life Jamaica.

“Sagicor is a strong, competitive conglomerate and we in Sagicor, especially the leadership team, have a lot of vision. We can't say that this is what we're going to do, because the environment is very competitive and everyone is looking around.You will see great things in 2020 – because it's not just about 2020 but '20-plenty',” he said.