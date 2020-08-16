IDB boss and tennis buff

LEADING a super-busy career which takes her on weekly trips to countries across the world, this week's guest is a real boss lady but one who still finds time to give love and support to her family and friends and bake a thing or two.

She is a lover of food, more so bread and all cheeses, and likes a good home cooked meal prepared by Geogette, her housekeeper of 17 years. When she is not managing the affairs of international lending organisations she is fulfilling her role as a wife to her husband Dennis and mother to her 16-year-old daughter Rhian. This Bahamian national defines success as simply being able to have impact and make a difference in the lives of others. Our Q10 feature this week is Therese Turner-Jones, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country representative for Jamaica and general manager for the Caribbean Country Department.

Q10. How would you describe yourself?

TURNER-JONES: I am focused, direct and passionate about what I do. I love to solve problems, motivate people and am always on the lookout for the innovation in the next solution. I'm seldom satisfied about a first attempt at something. I think I am a natural, born leader who finds it hard to follow. However, on a more personal note, I'm a family person who is largely committed to loving the people in my life.

Q10. What was your experience like growing up?

TURNER-JONES: Coming from a close knit family, I grew up spending a lot of time with my grandparents. I am the eldest of five children who had a very straightforward family life with lots of love around. As a family we were well nurtured by hard-working parents with my mother being a nurse and my father a lawyer. I was, however, super rebellious as a teenager which followed me to the university level which saw me always being a part of protest movements, where I was oftentimes the first to demonstrate — a true revolutionary. I don't take too kindly to being told that I can't do something.

Q10. What do you love about your job?

TURNER-JONES: Well, I like the fact that I'm the boss (LOL)…I love that I get to manage a team of very smart, creative, talented people and bring the best out in each one of them so that whatever we are doing, we make a difference in the countries we're working in. I like that my job gives me the freedom to explore new ideas and come up with different approaches — this region struggles with a lot of different issues, hence we get the chance to not only diagnose the problems but also to implement solutions. I also like that I work in an international organisation which gives me the opportunity every day to negotiate, understand different cultural perspectives and arrive at a consensus.

Q10.What are your success secrets?

TURNER-JONES: One of the most important actions for me is to develop habits — I'm a big fan of habits, which I'm sure my husband can tell you some more stories about. It's not that I don't like new things, in fact I thrive off change, but I think if you can develop habits in life it really helps with self-discipline and getting things done in an organised way.

Q10. If not this field of work, what would be secondary?

TURNER-JONES: If not doing what I do now, I probably would be pursuing something along the line of neuroscience (studying how the brain works), which is an area that I've really come to like. I actually became exposed to it during a course in behavioural economics, which also looks at why people decide to do what they do. I'm fascinated by why we behave the way we do, why we make the decisions we make, and what causes us to be the sort of people we are.

Q10. If you could keep only five possessions, what would they be?

TURNER-JONES: Firstly, my husband and family as I can't live without them. An olive cross I got from one of my friends in yoga as it helps me to keep in mind why my spiritual life is important. A fountain pen, as I love to write and make hand notes. A journal to put my thoughts down, and a tennis racket as I need this to play my favourite sport.

Q10. How do you spend your free time?

TURNER-JONES: Tennis, tennis, tennis. I play tennis, I watch tennis and even go to tennis tournaments. Outside of that I meditate, I read a lot and also do a bit of baking, which I often do on Sundays. I make a very good banana bread, which is different from all the others as this one has chocolate chip and sour cream in the middle. I also enjoy unwinding and relaxing with a glass of wine or champagne. I like to have friends over and host dinner parties — COVID-19 has, however, prevented me from having any of these since this year.

Q10. What three things do you love most about Jamaica?

TURNER-JONES: 1. The mountains and the diversity of geography. 2. The food, especially ackee and salt fish and dumplings. 3. The warmth of the people. Jamaican people are funny, generous and very kind – contrary to what many will believe. The average Jamaican has such a big heart. I really just never have had a bad experience living here in the past seven years.

Q10. What do you know right now that would have been more useful to know earlier?

TURNER-JONES: When you are in your 20s and 30s there's this feeling that you want to live forever. However, as I age I have come to appreciate and embrace the fact that life is short. The time we have, even as working people, is finite because at some point you have to retire. People should make every day of their life count and do something impactful, especially to the benefit of others. We have to realise that at the end of the day possessions really doesn't matter, but instead the quality of your interactions with family, friends, co-workers and how much you help others without recognition, as ultimately it's the small things in life that counts.

Q10. What do you love most about your life right now?

TURNER-JONES: I love that my family is safe and that we are all healthy, that I live in a beautiful place in Jamaica and that I have a great job and a great hope for my life and the people in it.

— Compiled by Kellaray Miles