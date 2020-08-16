Third party transfer problem resolved

Dear Claudienne,

On Monday, June 15, 2020 I made an NCB third party transfer of J$10,000 from account number ending xxx to account ending xxx (a corporate account at another financial institution). On realising my mistake, I immediately contacted NCB Customer Service and asked for a reversal. I was advised that NCB third party transfers are immediate and non-reversible.

I then reached out to the recipient financial institution and asked that the funds be returned. I attached a copy of the transaction receipt I received from NCB and was advised by them that they had no such account (xxx) at NCB.

I once again reached out to NCB and, despite explaining the issue (ie that the money was transferred to the incorrect account), I was blamed for the error and told that there was nothing NCB could do.

Please note that I have been conducting transactions with this corporate account at this other financial institution for over two years and have made transfers with no issues in the past. This institution reached out to NCB on my behalf and opened an investigation. I was advised that the matter would be escalated and that I would be contacted.

However, when I was not contacted by NCB I once again reached out to their customer service. I was advised that the funds had been transferred to the account at the other financial institution, but the NCB agent could not provide me with further details over the phone. She suggested that I go to the branch.

The NCB agent told me that she would be able to confirm the account at the other institution with one of their authorised representatives. This was communicated to the representative, but when they attempted to contact the NCB agent on several occasions, she was always in a meeting.

I then visited the NCB New Kingston branch and was advised that they were unable to address electronic transfers as this fell within the remit of another team. Later that day, I received a text message that my case had been resolved.

Uncertain of what that involved, I again contacted NCB for clarification and was advised that “resolved” meant that the electronic transfer had been completed. However, the other financial institution advised that it still was not seeing the funds in the account.

I am very uncertain where the funds are and I am very uncomfortable with the manner in which it is being handled. I would be grateful if you could look into this on my behalf.

KB

Dear KB,

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with NCB on your concerns and note that they have contacted you and resolved the issue.

We wish you all the best.

Outstanding accountant general pension payments

Dear Claudienne,

I e-mailed you in April re: non-payment of my pension from the Accountant General's Department since March 2020. Upon your investigation, I received a call in early June advising me that I would be paid in full at the end of June. However, on June 22 only June's payment was lodged to my account. I wasn't paid for March, April, and May. Kindly look into this matter for me.

Thanks for all you do.

MC

Dear MC,

I contacted the AG and note that you received the outstanding three months pension payments for March, April, and May, 2020 in July.

I wish you all the best.

