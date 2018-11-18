Total sets up production hub in Jamaica

Months after announcing plans to expand operations in Jamaica, Total Jamaica has set up a production hub on the island from which it is looking to export lubricants across the Caribbean.

According to the recently appointed Managing Director of Total Jamaica, Christopher Okonmah, Jamaica was chosen as the hub for the Caribbean based on its strategic location in addition to the country being a Caricom member state.

Ultimately, the lubricant company is looking to improve market share throughout Jamaica, but the country is expected to benefit from increased job offerings and greater efficiencies in packaging and lubricant supplies.

“One of the biggest issues we were having with our production is the availability of products. Having production done here in Jamaica reduces that risk because we are able to have production ready in a short space of time,” General Trade and Specialties Director for Total Jamaica, Benoit Guédé, told the Jamaica Observer in a round-table interview.

Total, which provides more than 600 products worldwide and roughly 50 products in Jamaica, disclosed that it has contracted a third party for the blending plant. The lubricant company, however, noted that the plant was outfitted with equipment to ensure consistency in its products.

“I'm happy to say that now we can put the sticker 'Made in Jamaica' for the lubricants you are going to be seeing. It's a good move for Jamaica and a good move for Total Jamaica.

“I'm confident that Jamaicans have the technical know-how to blend the products and at Total we are strict on quality so we also have random tests done to ensure that whatever lubricants we have bearing the logo is the same quality no matter where it is blended,” Okonmah told Sunday Finance.

Total started blending its products in Jamaica in July and has been distributing locally since September.

The announcement of the local blending follows on the launch of a new fuel, Total Excellium, to the brand's unleaded gasoline ultra-low sulphur diesel in May. According to the company, Total Excellium is a fuel which cleans and provides long-lasting protection to engines by ensuring it performs better, use less fuel and produce fewer polluting emissions.

Okonmah now insists that more jobs will come as the company seeks to deepen its footprint across Jamaica.

“We are growing in the Americas, so our vision is that of growth. We want to grow here by doing things that will put us in the limelight to grow our market and to make sure that our employees are well taken care of and that the brand is one of choice in Jamaica,” Okonmah said.

He reasoned that as part of the expansion in Jamaica, Total will not only be increasing the amount of stations the company has on the island, but is also looking to offer automated carwashing services as part of its business model.

Already, the company has identified five locations to deploy its car-washing services but Okonmah was tight-lipped on the details.

Construction of its flagship service station at the eastbound Old Harbour ramp of Highway 2000, St Catherine will bring to 58 the number of local branded stations in its network. The country's first highway gas station should also create employment for more than 30 individuals living in and around the town.

Total Jamaica has also modelled the La Croissanterie restaurant operation from Paris, France, in the Ironshore, Montego Bay service station and four St Andrew locations – Liguanea, Manor Park, Washington Boulevard and New Kingston.

“We have our traditional service at the stations, but we are increasing the service stations as well as the services we offer in Jamaica. Today, we don't have car washes at our stations in Jamaica to make it a one-stop service facility,” the general manager said.

“So customers will be able to have something to eat, do some shopping, wash their car or get fuel. Also, we are committed to better energy, so we have imported solar panels. We want to start using solar panels in the canopies of our stations to become more energy efficient,” he continued.

Okonmah told Sunday Finace that once the regulatory aspect remains on track, Total Jamaica should roll out its first carwash centre by 2019 year end. As for more gas stations, Okonmah noted that the company has its eyes on other highways across the country.

Established in 2004, Total Jamaica is part of the Total Group founded in France in 1924. Total Jamaica sells a full range of petroleum products to the retail, commercial and industrial markets. Total Jamaica has close to 55 direct employees, and overall employs over 1,000 Jamaicans.