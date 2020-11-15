Trade Winds introduces new milk products to market

Trade Winds Citrus has introduced two products — TruSHAKE and Tru-Almond — as it moves to tap into the milk beverage market.

The company, more popularly known for its Tru-Juice and Freshhh line of beverages, has been busy pushing a growth strategy that will enable it to diversify, expand and unleash innovative offerings, including dairy products, to the market.

“These new product offerings are in keeping with Trade Winds' growth trajectory for 2021,” said Trade Winds Managing Director Peter McConnell.

According to the company, TruSHAKE was specifically designed to rival similar products while satisfying the consumers' need for more nutritious and affordable offerings.

The product, deemed suitable for all ages, is offered in a 250ml Tetra Pak package and carries a serving of nine grams of protein, 30 per cent calcium, and 24 key minerals and vitamins.

“It is essentially a meal in a bottle to accommodate fast-paced on-the-go lifestyles. Currently, the product is available in vanilla flavour, but there are plans to launch other delicious flavours in 2021,” a company release stated.

According to Tru-Juice Marketing Manager Lauren Mahfood, “At Trade Winds, the consumer is always at the forefront of our product development. We wanted to create a nutrition shake that was healthy, delicious, affordable, and easy to consume; and that is exactly what we did.”

Additionally, the Tru-Almond brand, which was created as an alternative to dairy and soy milk, has been breaking ground in the local almond milk market which is mostly dominated by imported products. This lactose-free and calcium-enriched product is offered in a one-litre sized package.

“Trade Winds Citrus was able to bring the TruSHAKE 250ml product to market with a US$3-million investment in a brand-new manufacturing line. Tru-Almond is packaged on the company's existing one-litre Tetra Pak line. Distribution has already commenced for both TruSHAKE and Tru-Almond,” the release stated.