Transferred money appears less than original amount

Dear Claudienne

I have a query with the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS).

Money was transferred from the RBC Canada bank to Scotiabank BNS Jamaica by my daughter. The money was returned to RBC Canada by BNS. However, the amount returned to RBC was less than that which was sent.

The original amount sent by my daughter to Jamaica was C$1,400 but the amount transferred back to Canada was C$1,260.

I called BNS twice and they said that C$1,400 did not come to them.

I need to know why the money transferred back to Canada was less than the original amount of money transferred to Jamaica.

Despite e-mailing the customer service department at BNS and sending proof of the transaction at the time I am sending you this e-mail (February 4, 2019), I have not received any feedback from the bank.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.

MB

Dear MB

Scotia Bank has informed Tell Claudienne that the bank has no record of the wire transaction from RBC in Canada to Scotiabank.

The Scotiabank spokesman said that they have contacted you and requested that your daughter, who lives in Canada, gets an explanation from RBC as to why the money was returned to her.

On at least three different occasions you have also assured Tell Claudienne that you hoped to have feedback from your daughter in “two weeks” when she contacted RBC.

However, to date, your daughter has not been able to provide the bank with information that can assist them to substantiate your claim.

If your daughter obtains information from RBC that can enable Scotiabank to investigate your claim, please let us know.

We wish you all the best.

Estimated JPS frustrating me

Dear Claudienne

I have been a customer of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) since December 2017.

Since December 2017, I have never received an actual bill reading. I went to the JPS office downtown on numerous occasions, but none of my visits were fruitful. Another problem is that the bill is in my mother's name. On my last visit, I was advised that JPS was having difficulties reading the meter. However, please note that I was also advised that the meter can be read from the JPS office. I receive a bill every month, and I have paid all of them.

I spoke with a representative from the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) and was told that they are aware of the problem. I was also advised that it is a widespread problem. I have a few questions that I would like to be answered, because I feel like I have been treated unfairly.

During the year 2018, I was away from home for over four months, but during my absence I still received bills and although I was not using the electricity I paid them.

Now please tell me if it is fair for me to be paying the JPS for electricity that I have not used.

Furthermore, most of the time I am not at home. I am at home for two weeks out of each month, on average. For a brief period, breached charges were applied to the figure so it was less. However, since January 2019 it has not been applied.

I am sending you a sampling of my dialogue with the JPS and some of the responses that I have received from the company.

On Thursday, February 7,2019, my message to CALLjps@jpsco.com stated: “How will they know the amount that was used in the past year? Because I was not at home very often and I only have a TV. Now if I go ahead and add other appliances, will that current reading be reflected as what I was using all along? Because that would be unfair. I was not at home for four months in 2017. Will that reflect on the bill when the problem is fixed?

Can you tell me how long this will take, because I have been hearing this same story since last year February.

” The JPS responded as follows:

“Dear Valued Customer,

We acknowledge your concerns and are willing to address them.

Unfortunately we have been having some technical difficulties which is preventing us from communicating with your device, and so we have been unable to obtain actual readings. However, rest assured that we are working to improve our infrastructure so as to ensure that actual readings are taken to bill your and all accounts not accurately representing the amount used. However, rest assured that once an actual reading is taken, this reading will then be used to reconcile your account. Therefore, if you were over billed in any way, you will receive a credit for the amount that was overcharged. We thank you for your continued support and look forward to serving you better in the future.

Thank you for contacting us and providing us with the opportunity to serve you.” On February 18, 2019, the JPS again e-mailed me as follows:

“Dear RJ

Thank you for your correspondence.

We are happy to provide further clarity on how the estimated billing will be fixed. Once the communication with the meter is restored, it will be able to tell us the real energy use since the last actual energy reading. In your case the last energy reading was 0 which was received on December 20, 2017. Currently, we are estimating that the meter should have a reading of 1324.33 as of January 22, 2019. Eventually when we receive an actual reading it will tell us whether or not we have been over billing or under billing you since December of 2017, which is inclusive of the four months the premises was not occupied. We apologise for the inconvenience this process may have caused, however, rest assured we are doing our best to have it resolved and our service delivery to you bettered.

Thank you for contacting us and providing us with the opportunity to serve.”

I am very frustrated and am hoping that you can assist me to have the JPS resolve my issues. RJ

Dear RJ

Tell Claudienne has been in contact with the JPS about your concerns and on May 13 the company sent the column the following e-mail:

“Please note that we have now corrected the situation that RJ was experiencing. We will now have to collect at least two actual readings (two months) in order to determine her actual usage and then use that information to do the calculations to see if a rebate should be granted.

We do apologise to RJ for the many estimated bills that she had received. Thanks for bringing the matter to our attention.”

