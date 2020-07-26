Trying to solve BPO problems working from home, the workplace

Dear Claudienne

I work at a call centre in the western part of the island and I have been working from home since the advent of COVID-19.

On June 21, 2020, I received a message from my supervisor advising that I would be required to work from the office every two weeks on a rotation system being instituted.

I told my supervisor that due to a number of concerns that I had, I would prefer to continue to work from home.

I told my supervisor that I have a sinus allergy problem that typically worsens during the summer. Another concern I have is that I would need to take public transportation to and from the office at a time when there has been an increase in the COVID-19 cases in Montego Bay.

I told her that since employees at the call centre are not required to wear masks at their work station desks, my chances of contracting the virus would be increased. In the event that I contracted the virus, I was fearful of infecting my son with it.

I told her that on a visit to the office I had observed that the desks are closer than they should be under the rules of the Government.

The manager told me that several of the employees commute on public transportation as I would be doing and that I had no option and had to present myself at the office for work.

I told her that I was not able to comprehend why I should put myself at risk with the virus every two weeks and possibly infect my son.

I was then contacted by our call centre manager and after I explained my concerns to her she informed me that the only option for me was to take a leave of absence or be laid off.

I am not understanding how my reluctance to return to the office is being considered as job abandonment when I've told them about my allergy problem and requested that I be allowed to continue to work from home.

I have also received an e-mail from the human resources manager that reads as follows:

“In general, people will be fearful to return to work. In anticipation of this, the Health Ministry has implemented various measures that all companies and especially the BPO[business process outsourcing] sector must adopt. Our company has implemented the necessary measures to get our environment ready to have team members working from the office.

It is very important that our team members understand that working from home was never a permanent decision. In light of this, we believe that sufficient notice was given for your return on Monday June 29, 2020.

We do not discriminate against our team members who have allergies. If on your return to work you don't meet the criteria to be allowed in the office we will deal with the situation then.

Let me know if you have any other concerns. “

I have applied for two weeks sick leave and a sick note I got from the doctor confirms my allergies and the respiratory issues that are posed and it is not possible for me to wear a mask for nine straight hours in the office.

I was advised by a friend to reach out to you as you may be able to provide me with some advice.

AK

Dear AK

After speaking with you and hearing additional concerns you had about the physical conditions at your workplace, Tell Claudienne contacted the medical officer of health, Ministry of Health (MOH) in Montego Bay. We note that the MOH sent public health inspectors to your workplace and on Tuesday July 21, 2020 she told Tell Claudienne that the inspection found that the protocols set by the Ministry of Health for call centres are being followed.

You have also told Tell Claudienne that the MOH contacted you and explained that COVID-19 has become a reality of life in Jamaica at this time, so you should take the necessary precautions such as wearing your mask and washing your hands continuously. Additionally, you said that the MOH told you that you have to be realistic because your employers are operating a business and you will have to “work with it”.

You will have to decide what to do and we wish you all the best.

