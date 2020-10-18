Tyrone Wilson named new Mobile Edge Solutions chairman

Local tech and software development firm Mobile Edge Solutions Limited has appointed Tyrone Wilson as its new chairman, effective August 1.

Wilson — who is also one of the company's original shareholders — as chairman, will spearhead aggressive growth for the company.

Boasting a 12-year career in the creative and cultural industries, Wilson is currently the founder and president of iCreate Institute, which touts a partnership with the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean in delivering courses in animation, video production and digital marketing, among others.

In addition, he has been the recipient of the Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship, was named in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's 50 Under-50 Business Leaders Shaping Jamaica's Future, and copped the Caribbean Journal's Caribbean Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012.

Having previously functioned as a director too, Wilson succeeds UK-based tech and telecommunications entrepreneur Neil Patrick, who now sits on the board after leading the company in the local digital space for over four years.

The strategic move comes during the company's massive expansion to meet their current and new clients' urgent need to introduce e-commerce in an attempt to mitigate unprecedented losses in sales caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Leighton Campbell, chief executive officer of Mobile Edge Solutions, indicated that the company is looking forward to more collaborations between Mobile Edge and iCreate.

“We wanted to make a shift in our corporate image and utilise one of our local directors who has the corporate representation that is necessary. But more so, with [Wilson] at the helm and with him being an innovator like myself, we're definitely expecting this engagement to be a game-changer in positioning ourselves as a pioneer of innovations in the digital space,” Campbell stated.

Dubbing themselves the 'E-Commerce Innovators', the four-year-old company is formerly known as Coretalk Caribbean. Mobile Edge offers an “easy-to-use” Web and mobile app development solutions to efficiently drive business for clients to result in increased target market sales conversions, optimised and automated 24/7 customer communication, and remote or increased access to products and services.