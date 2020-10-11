UK economy grows 2.1% in August: official

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) —Britain's economy expanded a weaker-than-expected 2.1 per cent in August and remained far down on pre-pandemic levels, official data showed on Friday last.

Despite a fourth-consecutive monthly increase, gross domestic product remained 9.2 per cent below the level in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

This tallied with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who on Thursday said UK economic output in the third quarter, or July-September period, was between seven and ten per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts had forecast a much stronger reading in August at 4.6 per cent, while Bailey has warned over an unprecedented level of uncertainty and fresh risks to the downside.

From next month, the Government waters down its jobs support scheme that has helped keep millions of people in employment during the pandemic.

Analysts said this will lead to a surge in unemployment, with the hospitality sector particularly affected.

British pub chain Greene King this week already said it will cut 800 jobs, after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the sector to counter rising infections.

Britain's hospitality sector as a whole will shed more than 560,000 jobs this year as the coronavirus pandemic kills trade in bars, hotels, nightclubs, pubs and restaurants, its boss warned recently.

Britain has suffered the worst death toll in Europe from the virus outbreak, with more than 42,000 confirmed deaths.

The UK economy shrank by a fifth in the second quarter which coincided with Britain in a massive lockdown.