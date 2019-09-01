US doesn't have a 'tariff problem', it has 'a Fed problem': Trump

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump on Friday last (August 30) denied his trade wars were harming the US economy, instead lashing out at the Federal Reserve and poorly run American companies.

The Twitter outburst came just two days before Washington is due to start a wave of tariff increases on billions in Chinese imports after relations with Beijing deteriorated sharply this month.

Fresh economic data on Friday suggested the inflamed trade conflict with China is weighing on the outlook for the world's largest economy, which has slowed since the start of the year. A slowdown or recession could be a blow to Trump's re-election hopes.

“We don't have a Tariff problem....we have a Fed problem,” Trump said on Twitter.

As the euro falls against the dollar, it is “giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage,” he tweeted, adding that his aggressive tariffs are taking care of “bad and/or unfair players”.

Trump also pointed the finger at “badly run and weak companies” for blaming his tariffs for their own poor performance. “Excuses!”

But companies and industries have been outspoken warning about the damaging impact of the trade war and the tariffs, with the footwear industry calling them a “job killer”.

In earnings reports this week, Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, and others said the coming rounds of tariffs -- which will cover about US$300 billion in Chinese imports by December — could do serious damage to profits.

Markets have been cheered this week by the more conciliatory tone struck by both sides, suggesting further escalations could be avoided.

But Trump's latest tweets ruptured the brief, late-summer calm on Wall Street, which swung to a split finish before a three-day holiday weekend. The swings caused by the trade war in August meant US stocks had their first negative month since May.

Trump last week thunderously demanded that US companies withdraw from China and announced he was ratcheting up duty rates by five per cent, after Beijing retaliated with tariffs on US$75 billion in American exports.

Fears that Trump's trade wars are damaging the US economy and pushing the world toward recession have rippled through global markets this month — with investors soothed this week by the more positive tone struck by Chinese and US officials.