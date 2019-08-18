US home building fell 4% in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of US home construction fell a sharp 4% in July despite strong demand from would-be buyers, held back by a shortage of skilled labour and affordable land.
The Commerce Department said on Friday (August 16) that housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million units. So far this year, housing starts have declined 3.1%. Though there was a slight 1.3% uptick in the construction of single-family homes last month, the gain was offset by a 17.2% plunge in the apartment category.
The construction slowdown, which has persisted all year, is thwarting prospective homebuyers. The solid job market and falling mortgage rates have boosted interest among people seeking homes, yet the shortage of available homes and rising prices have dampened sales. The slowdown in construction, which in turn contributes to the scarcity of available housing, may contribute to a weakening of the overall economy.
Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said July's report showed that low mortgage rates were not enough to pull the US homebuilding market out of its slump. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is just 3.6 per cent, according to Freddie Mac, its lowest level since November 2016.
“A dearth of cheap lots and persistent labour shortages are constraining builders, especially for homes costing less than US$300,000, which have the greatest demand,” Frick said.
In July, home construction fell across the North-east, Midwest and south. It rose 1.3% in the west, where home construction has fallen by 12.3% this year.
Some economists found cause for optimism in the report. Matthew Pointon, a property economist at Capital Economics, noted that while apartment construction is a volatile measure, last month's increase in construction of single-family homes was a sign of some improvement in the housing market.
“Single-family starts are showing a slow recovery,” he said.
Friday's construction report suggests that homebuilders may begin focusing more on the rental market. Applications for housing permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 8.4%, and apartment complexes accounted for most of the increase.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy