US stocks climb, keeping S&P 500 on track

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday (September 6), placing the market on track to notch a second-straight weekly gain after a wobbly start to the week.

Health care companies, household goods makers and retailers powered much of the buying. Cardinal Health rose 2.3%, General Mills gained 1.8%, and Home Depot added 1.4%.

Bond yields fell, utilities stocks lagged, and gold prices declined as traders continued to shift away from safe-haven assets in favour of riskier holdings.

Facebook dropped 1.6% after New York's attorney general announced an antitrust investigation into the company.

The market had a muted reaction to new data showing US employers added fewer than expected jobs in August. The Labour Department's report also included more encouraging news: more people entered the workforce last month, wages rose more than expected, and the unemployment rate remained near the lowest level in five decades.

Traders are scrutinising economic data for clues about how the economy is weathering the costly trade war between the US and China. Investors worry that the conflict, and the tariffs that each side has imposed on billions of goods, may be dampening global economic growth and threatening to nudge the United States into a recession.

The jobs report was the latest in a mixed batch of economic data that traders weighed this week. The market sold off on Tuesday after expanded tariffs between Washington and Beijing kicked in, and new data indicated that US manufacturing contracted in August for the first time in three years.

Other economic reports have been more positive. Data indicating that companies are still hiring at a solid pace and that productivity rose at a healthy rate last quarter helped drive a strong market rally on Thursday.

Investors have also been encouraged this week by news that envoys from the US and China plan to begin another round of trade talks next month.

“It's been a pretty bullish week and I'm a bit surprised the market has gone as far as it has,” said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “I don't think the trade tariffs issue is going to get resolved any time soon, and I don't see that we're a whole lot further along right now than where we were a month ago when the market was significantly lower than it is.”

The market got a modest bounce Friday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is not expecting a US or global recession. In remarks at a conference in Switzerland, Powell noted that the Fed is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, adding the Fed will “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”.