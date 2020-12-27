UTech settles refund matter, apologises

Dear Claudienne,

I am seeking your assistance with getting a credit card chargeback from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

In December 2018 I applied for a PATH grant valued at $100,000. Upon applying I was told that if I was successful I would be notified. A month later I received no such confirmation so I proceeded to pay my tuition.

At the end of the school year (around May 2019) I went to the accounts office to check if I had any outstanding fees, as I was in my final year and I wanted to make sure that I was all set for graduation.

When I got to the office I was informed that there was a credit balance of $100,000 on my account and that it was as a result of me getting the PATH grant. I was informed that I would be able to get a refund or chargeback valued at the amount of the grant as long as I filled out a refund form.

I then proceeded to fill out the form.

On September 24, 2019 I received an e-mail from UTech stating that my refund request had been approved and that they had requested the National Commercial Bank (NCB) to process my refund to the credit card. Months passed and I did not receive the refund. I went to UTech on several occasions and each time I was told that the person I should speak to was at lunch. Calling the office proved futile as well.

I sent an e-mail to UTech on December 5, 2019, asking for an update, and received no response. On June 1, 2020 I sent an e-mail to the student refunds e-mail address asking for an update and on June 3, 2020, they responded that they were in discussions with their bankers to have the chargeback processed.

I sent e-mails asking for updates on June 9, June 22, and July 7, 2020 and finally got a response on July 16, 2020 which stated that they had not yet commenced to process the chargeback.

I responded and asked for clarity as in a prior e-mail I was told that the process had already begun.

To date (November 20, 2020) I have received no response via e-mail, call, or the refund.

I would appreciate your assistance in this matter

SG

Dear SG,

Tell Claudienne contacted UTech and on November 30, 2020 received the following e-mail from the associate vice-president, Advancement Division:

“Please be advised that a cheque was prepared for SG and she collected same today.

I have been in touch with SG and our internal team since receiving your e-mail last Wednesday (November 25, 2020) to bring closure to the matter.

Unfortunately, some of our students experienced delays in having their credit cards credited by the bank owing to an unfortunate series of investigations which had nothing to do with these students.

We are happy to know that this is behind us now and the university is issuing cheques to these students. We also deeply regret the great inconvenience this extended delay has caused our students.”

I wish you all the best.