Virtu-Artistry – taking a 3-D approach to corporate branding

When Marlon Hibbert, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Virtu-Artistry started his business back in 2016, with a conceptualisation period in 2013, he did not know he would have evolved to where he's at today. Now boasting of his business being the first to offer 3 dimensional (3-D) textured-printing in the country, this young and upcoming entrepreneur is anticipating every success to come for his business.

Virtu–Artistry is a small business that manufactures and produces corporate gifts, memorabilia and does branding services for businesses.

“Our 3-D textured printing service offers new technology that produces unparalleled speeds and extraordinary quality. We use innovative technology to ensure perfection with every design. Our industry-leading 3-D printer makes it extremely accurate,” he boasted. Their main clients include corporate Jamaica, the tourist industry, schools and universities.

The Jamaica Observer caught up with Hibbert at the recently held Christmas in July exhibition, where in a follow-up interview he shared with the Sunday Finance that he started his business out of a desire to empower youth within his community.

“I wanted to give back to youth in the community, so I started to produce inspirational bracelets. I saw there was a gap in the market and decided to use my talent and skills to produce and make items, so that businesses could purchase unique quality products made in Jamaica by a Jamaican company,” he enthusiastically stated.

His aim from then till now is to build a thriving branding and jewelry making business, he can facilitate growth in employment and the economy concurrently.

He added that the business was initially started from funds he had saved from previous jobs as well as those sponsored by family. He pointed out that thus far the business has been making steady strides financially. “It is growing steadily though still a work-in-progress”, he noted.

In terms of support from government, he mentioned that he has been receiving some support from entities such as the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) who has been instrumental in developing his business plan and in other areas of personal development. He however points out that marketing and finance remains some of the greatest challenges he still encounters in operating his business.

Having a strong support system from family and friends, Hibbert now operates his business from a rented space in Kingston. His hope is to do further expansion in the near future as well as provide an international reach through his business. With a current staff complement of eight people, he desires to train and employ at least four more people by next year; so that the business can be fully equipped with adequate human resources needed to meet the demands of his projected target market.

Operating on the principles of exceptional craftsmanship, extraordinary design creativity and meticulous service, this emerging branding entrepreneur aims to give first-class and state-of-the-art customer service to clients.

Some of the business' branded statement pieces include: name badges, electroplating, business cards and certificate holders, plaques, water bottles, T-shirts, lapel pins, pendants, service pins, jacket pins, name badges, cufflinks, bracelets, key rings, tables and desks, and customised branded business journals.

Hibbert also pointed out that the price for branding items can range from $200 upwards depending on the product, size, and wording.

“We can print on all types of materials for example plastic, wood, metal, leather, cotton, and polyester. With our unique direct-to-garment printing service, we guarantee that the quality of the finished merchandise is exceptional, amazingly clear, and extraordinarily durable and resistant to fading,” he stated.

Hibbert is very hopeful and wishes that his business will grow from strength to strength in the years to come. “Within the next 3-5 years my vision is for my business to be the leading manufacturer in producing memorabilia in Jamaica and the Caribbean. He also hopes to significantly increase his client base within these spaces.