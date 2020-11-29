Virus keeps US Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online

NEW YORK (AP) — The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.

In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of people eager to get started on their holiday spending.

But these are not normal times: A spike in coronavirus cases is threatening the economy's fitful recovery from the sudden plunge in the spring. Crowds at stores were dramatically diminished as shoppers shift online.

Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their door buster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.

“Black Friday is still critical,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “No retailer wants it to be tarnished. It's still vital to get their consumers spending and get consumers into the holiday mood.”

Macy's Herald Square in New York offered 50 per cent off handbags and 60 per cent off women's and men's coats, but there was just a trickle of shoppers at an hour after the store opened. Workers sanitised door knobs and windows.

At the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, parking spots were easy to find. Inside, there was a line at video game store GameStop and several police officers to control the crowd.

Before Black Friday, GameStop teased that it would have a limited supply of the new $500 PlayStation 5 game console for sale only at its stores, in contrast to other retailers that offered the hot ticket-items only online. But some shoppers complained on social media about showing up in person only to find the PlayStation 5 unavailable. GameStop did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Arnel Soliman said he and his 15-year-old son drove nearly an hour to a GameStop in Chehalis, Washington, on Thursday night to camp out for the PlayStation 5. When they arrived, a sign said there was only one left, and there were already two groups of people camping.

“My son talked me into going. I thought, 'I'm too old for this'. But it would have been our first Black Friday camping out together, so I thought, 'let's do this',” Soliman said. “We went home and tried online with no luck.”

Several hundred shoppers lined up ahead of the 8:00 am opening at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, which normally attracts several thousand on Black Friday.

The smaller crowds were planned, said Jill Renslow, Mall of America's senior vice-president of business development. The mall spread out the Black Friday deals over eight days, and many retail tenants pivoted more to online and curbside pickup.

“It feels good, and it's the right thing to do to keep everybody safe,” Renslow said “Everyone is shopping a little differently but that's OK.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labelled shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk” activity and says people should limit any in-person shopping.

The day after Thanksgiving has been losing its lustre as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, with more stores were offering holiday discounts throughout the month.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is predicting that shoppers will be looking for reasons to celebrate. The trade group expects sales for the November and December period to increase between 3.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent over 2019, compared with a 4 per cent increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5 per cent over the past five years.