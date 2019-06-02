VM links improved performance to Jamaica's economic performance

Victoria Mutual (VM) Group on Friday reported a significant improvement in its performance in 2018 with an after-tax surplus of $1.2 billion.

Speaking at the society's 140th Annual General Meeting held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Chairman Michael McMorris said this represents an increase of almost $200 million when compared to the prior year of $1.033 billion. He added that the Group's assets increased by eight per cent or $9.943 billion.

“The Victoria Mutual Group had an eventful and successful 2018,” he said. “The year of our 140th anniversary featured many big moments and demonstrated that the new VM is more committed, focused and determined more than ever to fulfil our mission of helping our members own their own homes and achieve financial independence”.

McMorris indicated that the cause for VM's performance is Jamaica's economic growth.

“Throughout 2018, Jamaica solidified gains it had made in previous years and accelerated its programme of economic stimulus,'' he said. “Businesses maintained a positive outlook, with more businesses planning to increase investment.”

Over the course of 2018, VM created a formal digital transformation strategy to increase member value, improve efficiency, grow revenue and assets and maintain adequate capital. This included upgrading architecture to improve the performance of servers to reduce downtime and installing intelligent automated banking machines in almost all the branches to facilitate a new online banking platform.

Members of the public who do not already have a pension plan are now allowed to invest up to 20 per cent of their income tax-free with the VM Pension Management new Approved Retirement Scheme. VM also introduced the VM Drive Auto Loan, unsecured loan product, and specialised lending in the UK.

“Members' financial inclusion is key to achieving sustainable and equitable economic growth in Jamaica,” said Courtney Campbell, president and CEO of the Victoria Mutual Group.

He added that in an effort to empower members with knowledge to make financial decisions, VM held nine mortgage expos and pensions seminars, introduced the Victoria Mutual Wealth Management 'Wealth Talk' series and hosted a post-budget forum.

Launched last year, the VM Foundation in partnership with the British Council will introduce a new programme that will expose students between the ages of 12-14 in 14 schools to social enterprise skills.

Campbell said this will equip them with the financial skills and knowledge to own and manage businesses and compete in the local market.