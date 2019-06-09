What is an Initial Public (IPO)?

AN initial public offering, or IPO, is the process of selling stocks in a company to the public for the first time. The purpose of this is to raise money for the company. Once this is done the company is referred to as a publicly traded company. “Going public” as it is called, provides a number of advantages to a business.

WHAT BENEFITS DOES AN IPO PROVIDE TO A COMPANY?

A successful IPO can raise a considerable amount of money which can sometimes exceed the amount that could be obtained from borrowing or from investors. After the initial offer, a company can also issue more stocks if the business is still attractive to the public and, thereby, raise additional money.

To become a publicly traded company, the organisation must submit to a number of regulations and requirements. By being able to meet these requirements, it receives confidence from the public which means that it can continue attracting additional investment.

For the owners and initial investors in the company the IPO is a means of not just potentially increasing the value of their investment but being able to sell their shares easily and quickly if they so desire. In other words, going public gives the owners more liquidity.

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME FOR A COMPANY TO INITIATE AN IPO?

The best time to initiate an IPO is when there is sufficient evidence, data and research that suggest the company will be successful in the near future. This helps to bring about a successful IPO because a positive forecast is going to attract more applicants which will result in the raising of more money.

WHY SHOULD YOU

An IPO provides the opportunity to purchase a stake in a company which, if you are lucky, can earn you increased dividends from your shares in the future and thereby increase your wealth. It allows you to invest in a company when it is at the initial stage of a possibly high growth potential.

Investing through the stock market also provides investors with more liquidity than other forms of investing. This means that when you are ready to sell or “cash in” your shares you can do so more easily.

In a recent Jamaica Observer article regarding the Wigton Windfarm IPO, Tania Waldron-Gooden, director-Investment Banking, Mayberry Investments Limited, explained this particular benefit.

“It creates a certain amount of liquidity,” she said. “If you had bought into Wigton as a private company, you would have to go search for a buyer yourself, but in this case, it makes it more liquid. We use the term liquid meaning easier to convert to cash. The process is easier than if it were a private company.”

HOW DO YOU INVEST IN AN IPO?

The most common way to invest in an IPO is through a broker. To do so you will have to set up an account with a brokerage. This involves completing an application process. Different brokerages have different requirements but generally you will have to provide identification documents (ID) such as passport, current driver's licence or national identification.

Other requirements include tax registration number and proof of address (utility bill, bank statement, letter from a justice of the peace, or any other documents as so stipulated by the brokerage.

Also, usually required are proof of source of income (payslip or letter from an employer) and proof of source of initial deposit, names and contact numbers of two references, birth certificate or passport and TRN for minors.

Once you have opened an account, your broker will guide you through the procedure of applying for shares

WHAT RESEARCH SHOULD YOU DO BEFORE INVESTING IN AN IPO?

If you want to invest in the stock market and are attracted to a particular IPO, it is important to always do some research on the company that is going public. Read the company's prospectus. This is a document or booklet that offers pertinent information on a share offer as well as background and financial information on the company.

Look for all the business articles that you can find, both current and past, about the company. Does the company have large debts? Get as much information you can about the health of the industry in which it exists and find out about the organisation's competitors. Are the competitors stronger or weaker? Do they pose a viable threat?

It is also advisable to find the right brokers who will help you with this research and answer questions not just about the particular company you want to invest in, but about the pros and cons as well as ups and downs of investing through the stock market. Pay attention to the reputation of the brokerage firm that you are dealing with because they will be your guides in the important business of investing your money.

An IPO can be a very exciting time in a company's development and depending on the nature of the business and the size of the IPO, it can receive a lot of media publicity. But as in any business activity that you undertake, you should exercise caution and due diligence. Do not invest your money simply because it is a very publicised IPO. Invest your money only if you are convinced the IPO can deliver the attractive returns suggested by all the hype.