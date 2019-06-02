What the heck is a 'stock' really?

WHEN I started this column, I made a promise to demystify the very confusing world of investing.

Today's article is one of the key pieces in that process. It's dedicated to simplifying and explaining one of the basic elements of investing. One that everyone talks about but not everyone really knows.

I've found that many beginners often want to ask this question, but are often uncomfortable about it and don't want to look stupid or feel judged. Instead, they nod and smile when other people mention “stocks” or “IPO”, but they really don't know. So, here's the explanation, as straightforward and simple as I can make it.

A “stock” is the single, smallest unit of ownership in a company.

Boom! That's it. Now you know. Of course, like most things, there are details that can complicate matters, but that simple definition is correct and once you understand that, you know what stocks are. Stocks also have multiple names that are used interchangeably. They're often called “shares”, “equities”, “ownership units”, among other names.

Different names, but they all refer to the same thing, units of ownership of a company.

There are different types of shares, and I'll tell you about the other two most popular ones later on. For now, when I say “shares/stocks” I mean the first, most popular type, aka “common/regular/ordinary shares”.

All companies have shares, even companies not listed on a stock exchange. Once you own stocks/shares in a company, you own a piece of the company and are a shareholder/stockholder.

Each share gives you the right to a percentage of the total company and one vote at company shareholder meetings. Now let me give you a few of those “complicating details”.

I mentioned earlier and simplify them using an example.

Think of a company (any company), as a loaf of sliced bread. Let's say that the loaf of sliced bread has about 20 slices. The loaf of bread is really made up of all 20 of these slices put together (including the 'bread back', even if you don't eat it). In the same way, a company's ownership is made up of all the stock units it has (there's no bread back in stocks though…fortunately or unfortunately).

Now, since each ordinary stock/share represents one unit of company ownership, it stands to reason that multiple people can own pieces of a company, in much the same way that multiple people can get slices of bread from the loaf.

Just like with the loaf also, if one person buys 11 of the 20 slices, then that person owns most of the loaf (11÷20=55%). Same with shares, if, for example, the company's total share count is 100 shares, then if one person owns 51 of those 100 shares, then that person owns most of the company (51÷100=51%).

Each share has one vote at shareholder meetings where things like who gets to sit on the board of directors, and other major company policy decisions are made.

So, whoever owns the most shares is able to cast the most votes and has a lot of control during shareholders' voting.

If you own the majority of the company's shares, you can pretty much control what the company does.

For example, as of March 2019 Michael Lee Chin owns 53 per cent of NCB's shares. Since that's the majority of the company shares, whatever he votes for in an NCB shareholder meeting, will always win.

The recent Wigton IPO had another good example. Because the Government of Jamaica wanted to ensure that as many people as possible would have a say in the running of Wigton, they put a restriction on the company ownership. No one is allowed to own more than 10 per cent of Wigton's total shares for five years, so that no one person can control the company completely.

Using the bread example, this would be like saying “no one is allowed to have more than two slices of this loaf”.

This rule was embedded in a special share (sometimes called a 'golden' share). Whoever holds that share can prevent anyone from owning more than 10 per cent of the company.

These special rules can get complicated, so I'll tell you details on 'golden shares' another time. For now, just know that there is a type of share different from regular shares that can be created and has special rules.

Not many companies have those shares or ownership restrictions like that however. In most companies, there is no restriction and ownership can shift around as the shareholders please.

Stocks also determine how payout of any company benefits go. When a company wants to directly reward its shareholders, it usually pays out money to them aka a dividend. Dividends aren't paid in a random fashion though.

The entire amount to be paid out is decided by the company's board, then that total is split up equally amongst the total amount of shares the company has issued. So, every share gets treated equally, the only way to get more benefit is to own more shares.

Going back to Lee-Chin, between October 2018 and March 2019 NCB paid out $3.9 billion in dividends. This means that 53 per cent of this amount ($2.08 billion) went to his pockets because he owns 53 per cent of NCB. Not bad at all…the rest was divided amongst all the other shareholders. But the payment per share to everyone was the same, even Michael Lee Chin, he just got more money because he owns more shares.

So, if you buy NCB shares, know that you own that company along with MLC, you're both shareholders, he just owns a “tiny” bit more than you do!

So, let's wrap this up and drop a little extra knowledge.

There are three types of stocks/shares you'll come across normally.

“Common” or “Ordinary” Shares — The most popular, every company has these. They determine full ownership of a company and are the basis for all ordinary dividend payments.

“Preference” Shares — These usually grant ownership of a company's assets and profits but not ownership of the overall company. They usually have a pre-determined scheduled payment to the owners of these stocks.

“Special” or “Golden” Shares — These are rare and are often only used for special cases to prevent certain things from happening.

So there you have it, now you know what the heck a stock is. Feel free to share this knowledge with someone else also, they may have wondered the same thing but were too ashamed to ask.

See you next week!

Randy T Rowe is a corporate strategy consultant and self-taught stock investor. You can find him on Twitter @RTRowe and on his Personal Finance website www.everymickle.com. He sometimes wonders why bread has 2 “bread backs” but no “bread front”. He has also been rumored to eat bread back from time to time and thinks it tastes perfectly fine. Waste not…want not.