Where is that registered letter with original documents?

Dear Claudienne,

I am asking for help in this matter regarding a request made to the Titles Office for the issuance of a title.

On March 27, 2017, I went to the Falmouth Post Office and registered some documents to the Titles Office at 93 Hanover Street, Kingston. The documents including a surveyor's diagram, originated from the St Mary Parish Council.

When I did not hear from the Titles Office as to the status of the request for the issuance of the title, I decided to pursue the matter further.

When I called the titles office to find out if they had received the registered package, I was told that they had not got it, as nothing could be found in the system entered in my name.

I contacted the headquarters of the post office at South Camp Road and paid to have a search done. The Post OFfice sent me a letter that stated that the mail was collected on March 29, 2017 by HN, a bearer, on behalf of the Registrar of Titles. When I called the titles office to let them know who had collected the mail, I was told that there was no trace of it.

Some months ago I contacted the registrar of titles, who told me that she was investigating the matter. She told me to send her scanned copies of the documents. However, I told her that I had no documents to scan as I had put all the original documents in the package I registered to the Titles Office.

I have not heard from her so again could you please help me.

HW

Dear HW

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the Titles Office in regard to your problem.

We see that on April 17, 2018 the Titles Office sent you the following e-mail:

“We are in receipt of your e-mail which was forwarded to us by Tell Claudienne on April 17, 2018. We apologise for the delay that you have been experiencing in getting a resolution for your matter.

The codification and logging of any dealings at the Land Titles Division is property information-based; and as such, we are having great difficulty in locating your documents, with the information provided, to give you a response.

By virtue of this email, a search has been initiated to locate the documents in question through our mailing system. We, however, crave your assistance in advising us of the exact content of the package/mail that was sent as registered post for the Registrar's collection.

Additionally, please provide us with:

1. The volume and folio of the property, if the property has a registered title;

2. The property description, i.e. district/place name, parish, lot number and/or civic address were applicable; and

3. Valuation number.

We await your response to our request as we strive to locate your documents and give our relative feedback.”

Tell Claudienne notes that you replied to the request of the Titles Office as follows:

“As per your request, here are some of the contents that I recalled, as this was packaged from the St. Mary Municipal Corporation.

Original Pre-Checked sub-division diagram (Part of Nutfield Land Settlement (Section B) (Lot #...,) St. Mary (Vol.#... Fol#....) Surveyors statutory declaration, name of surveyor.....

Copy of Memorandum Certificate of Compliance (ref. #...... Owner: EW Address Trelawny

Hope this will be of some assistance in your search.”

The information you sent to the Titles office was apparently helpful to them in locating your documents, as on April 25, 2018 they sent you an e-mail that stated:

“We have conducted our internal investigations and are pleased to advise that we are in receipt of the following documents which were received by our office on June 6, 2017:

1. Certificate of Compliance St Mary Municipal Corporation dated February 9, 2017;

2. Statutory declaration of GT; and

3. Unregistered survey Diagram with R#.....

The documents submitted cannot be registered as is and appears to be supporting documents for an application of either Transfer of Part or subdivision application.

You are required to do the relevant documentation, based on what it is that you need to be registered, and upon submission, these documents would be attached to same for further processing.

Kindly advise us of what was your intention, so that you may be guided specifically.

We recommend that you retain the services of an attorney-at-law to have conduct of this matter.

If you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact me.”

Please advise Tell Claudienne if you need further assistance.

We wish you all the best

LIFE CERTIFICATE WANTED

Dear Claudienne

I live overseas and since September 2017 I had not received pension payments due to me from the accountant general (AG). I received no payments because the AG did not send me by e-mail the life certificate I had requested. When I was in Jamaica in early 2017 I had given them my mailing address in the US and other relevant information.

On March 19, 2018 I got a payment of $52,000 from the AG. However, I need clarification as to what period the AG was paying me for. I also need to know if the money represented a payment for one month or two months.

When I was in Jamaica in 2017, I went to the AG's office and filled out a paper life certificate that covered the April, May June 2017 period.

I was again in Jamaica in March 2018 and filled out a life certificate form at the AG on March 7, 2018, that covered the pension payments to be made by the AG to me up to March 2018.

I would appreciate your help to have the AG e-mail the life certificate to me immediately.

NE

Dear NE

When Tell Claudienne contacted the Accountant General's Department on April 6, 2018 they immediately responded as follows :

“NE's pension has been suspended as a result of the absence of the life certificates covering the quarters ending September 30 and December 31, 2017. Nevertheless, as you stated, he submitted a life certificate in March 2018, causing him to receive his March 2018 pension together with his increases that have been due to him since July 1, 2017.

Also, the certificate he completed expired by March 31, 2018. We are therefore sending him a life certificate in prior e-mail to be completed and returned by April 30, 2018. He will also receive his arrears pension together with his April 2018 pension on April 25, 2018.”

Tell Claudienne notes that you have received the life certificate by e-mail.

Good luck.

