With threat of US sanctions...UC Rusal suppliers on edge

An attempt to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, England, could have negative repercussions in Jamaica.

Suppliers of Russian aluminum company United Company (UC) Rusal are scheduled to meet with their respective commercial division to figure out potential legal implications surrounding trade with the sanctions-hit aluminum giant.

Last Friday, news broke that Rusal executives in Sayanogorsk, in southern Siberia, had to rent out additional space to accommodate stock, after the firm's own storage space was being filled up with unsold aluminum.

UC Rusal was among 12 Russian companies and their principals who were sanctioned earlier this month by the US Government over what authorities considered Russia's “malign activities around the globe” including suspicion over the Salisbury attack, military interventions and cyber attacks.

Since then, the sanctions have scared customers, suppliers and creditors who fear they too could be hit by sanctions through association with the company.

“We are aware of the implication of trying to go around it, so right now we are meeting with the commercial division to figure the exact details; from our end we also have to figure out what's legal and what's not,” Dwight Spence of Altamaxx Engineered Solutions told the Jamaica Observer.

The company supplies UC Rusal, operator of West Indies Alumina Company (Windalco), with pumps and pump parts to run operations.

Globally, suppliers are also concerned about of the possibility of the plant’s closure if it is not able to get supplies; as well as the fact that UC Rusal can no longer pay for goods received in US dollars.

Nonetheless, Spence, who has been supplying UC Rusal for the past 12 years, said the main focus now is on assisting the plant. He said the company is now working with UC Rusal’s supply chain manager to figure out the implications of the sanctions.

“We are also contemplating stocking up on items that we know the plant will need if the full ban comes into effect. We are also concerned about is how this will impact all the people that work at the plant,” he told the Sunday Finance.

Another supplier, who asked not to be named, questioned whether his status as a US citizen may create legal problems for the company. He said the company is now trying to determine whether it can take products from other parts of the world to supply UC Rusal.

Additionally, the source reasoned that tempers might flare between customers and suppliers from the sanctions since some the suppliers have agreements to only purchase from a particular company.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund mission chief for Jamaica Uma Ramakrishnan during the country's third review under the stand-by arrangement last week, said while Rusal owns 93 per cent of Windalco, it is the smallest of the three largest bauxite companies in Jamaica.

“Therefore, there should not be a big impact on production if Alpart continues to progress and Alpart continues to produce in the trajectory that it is expected to produce,” she said.

“The sanctions on US Rusal should be considered and though-about seriously because there are 600-800 people employed, so there can be implications if some solution is not sought to address this.

“It is a new issue, and I don't think any of us has processed this fully, to say, here is the way out, but we are thinking about it. And it is up to further discussion,” Ramakrishnan continued.

She added that the IMF has not fully computed the implications of how US tariffs on China will affect Alpart's exports to the country. Nevertheless, Ramakrishnan said the IMF is not of the belief that there should be any direct impact on Alpart exports because they go to China.

“Whether there are second- round implications would be a different question. We need a deeper level of data for that,” she said.