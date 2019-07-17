Wrong account number leads to problems

Dear Claudienne,

I see where you have assisted people who seem to have various issues.

I have now fallen into that category.

I am a Scotiabank (BNS) (Oxford Rd branch) savings account holder.

On February 6, 2019 I used my online banking service to transfer $18,600 to a First Global savings account holder.

This was a business transaction to pay for something I ordered from him.

He gave me his account number as 0...89 to which I sent the money.

After about three days and not receiving the funds, he realised that he had given me the wrong account number, and he furnished me with the account number 0...39 as the right one.

He spoke to his bank about the mistake and they told him that I would have to contact my bank which would request First Global to return the money to them, to put back in my account.

I then went to the BNS branch at Constant Spring Road and they made contact with First Global which promised to look into the matter.

After a number of weeks the BNS Constant Spring Road branch informed me that they were making no headway in resolving the matter.

They then transferred the issue to the Oxford Road branch where I had my account for the matter to be followed up with First Global.

About six weeks ago, I learned that my complaint had been transferred from the Constant Spring Road branch, when an agent at the Oxford Road branch called and informed me that she was looking into the issue and would keep me posted.

Puzzled as to why my money had not been returned by First Global to my Scotia account, about two weeks ago I discussed the matter with a friend. He gave me the name of someone at BNS.who could assist me in finding out why the matter had not been resolved.

From this person I learned that the money that had been put into the the First Global account in error, was no longer in the account.

I was told that whenever there was money in the account, First Global would return the sum in question to my BNS account.

This sounds totally crazy to me.

July 1, 2019 is the date that I am sending you this e-mail.

(a) If the account holder does not put any money into the account, it means that I will never get back my money?

(b) How did they (First Global) put money into an account in which the name of the account holder did not match the account number?

(c) Should the bank make a mistake and deposit the bank's money to an account holder (for say $300,000.00) and should the account holder withdraw the money from the account and not repay it to the bank, is that not a police matter?

(d) Shouldn't First Global repay me my hard-earned money and resolve the matter with their account holder who it seems stole the money?

There is something smelling very fishy over there at First Global Bank.

Whatever light you can shed on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

BL

Dear BL

On July 17, 2019 Tell Claudienne requested clarification from First Global Bank on the issues raised in your complaint.

Tell Claudienne was informed by First Global Bank that a cheque for $18,600 for lodgement to your account was sent to BNS on Monday, July 22, 2019.

On Thursday July 25, 2019 you informed Tell Claudienne that you had been repaid the money.

Tell Claudienne has received the following e-mail from First Global:

“Dear Claudienne:

Thank you for giving us an opportunity to respond.

We would like to firstly apologise, again, to this customer for his experience and we appreciate the opportunity to clarify the matter.

The issue arose due to an error made by the customer, which had to be resolved with his bank. Our team has been in dialogue with BNS and we are pleased to advise that this matter has been satisfactorily resolved. The monies were transferred back to his BNS account on July 22, 2019.

We consistently review our processes to identify opportunities for improvement and to better support customers to avoid incidents such as this one. A tip customers should consider when making transfers:

Double check the bank account numbers they are given; once funds are credited to an incorrect account, the account holder must provide the necessary authority before the funds are returned.

Thank you again for giving us an opportunity to respond to this issue.”

We wish you the best.

