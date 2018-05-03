Today's Horoscope - May 3

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 3, 2018: This year you open up to new adventures and seem more willing to relate directly to key loved ones. Sometimes it appears as if you have a shyness about you, but that trait is likely to dissipate over the course of the year. Make it OK to be practical and conservative in your approach. If you are single, you might meet someone of significance before next winter. Take your time getting to know this person. If you are attached, the two of you seem more heavily intertwined than in the recent past. Your relationship will benefit as a result. CAPRICORN likes your earthiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are full of excitement and energy. You might shock someone when you create some fun and unexpected moments. Do some needed research in order to clear up a problem. You tend to provide an unusual perspective, which others appreciate. Tonight: Think about taking a trip.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Others might have too great of an expectation that you can't seem to fill. They might be pushing you hard to achieve a certain goal that is nearly impossible. Be as clear as you can in a discussion. Feedback provides significant insight. Tonight: Have a one-on-one conversation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Others can be provocative at times. How you handle a personal matter could change radically in a few weeks, when events allow you to gain a different perspective. Be more direct in your communication. Tonight: A friend surprises you with his or her choices and actions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Defer to others in your immediate environment. You will want to take some time to consider a personal dilemma. Get feedback from others, and be ready to make an important decision. Tonight: Nap, and then participate in a fun happening with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might wonder what would be best to do under the present circumstances. You'll weigh the pros and cons of taking action. You might creatively brainstorm about a situation, but know that you can't make a solid decision until tomorrow. Tonight: Slow the hectic pace.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Pressure builds around a family member or a domestic situation. Listen to what a friend shares. Remain open to possibilities that you typically wouldn't consider. You are more willing to move in a new direction than you have been in the past. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You will experience a challenging moment or two throughout the day. Accept differences between you and others, and do not push too hard to achieve certain results. Time is your ally. Refuse to back out of an important get-together. Tonight: A cozy night with a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Curb a need to be possessive. When you push someone as hard as you can, you sometimes get a negative response. Be willing to act on a financial matter. Others will come forward and share their thoughts and ideas with you. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You perk up in the morning. You feel as if you can talk a friend into joining you in a project. This person enjoys some of your sassiness and drive, and knows when he or she has what you want. Exchange some fun stories. Tonight: Be a little more cautious than usual.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will feel a little off, as you could be drained from all the recent activity. You'll want to have a more social situation arise. Know that you don't need to push so hard to achieve certain results. Relax a little, and allow someone else to take the lead. Tonight: Head out the door.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A friendship plays a significant role in a decision. You might not be sure as to what you want to do. You could feel unusually tired and withdrawn. Make a point of clearing out some must-do errands. Later, you will want some personal time. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might be weighing the pros and cons of a certain situation. Open up to news that allows more give-and-take. You might want to share more of your feelings. Do not neglect a boss's request, if you know what is good for you. Tonight: Out with your friends.

(c) 2018 by King Features Syndicate Inc.