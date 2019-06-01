Today's Horoscope - June 1

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 1, 2019:

This year, you will want to spend more personal time alone, perhaps pursuing a hobby. Your dream life becomes more important. If single, you will get into the process of dating and enjoying it. If you're attached, the two of you will want to spend more time away from home together. TAURUS understands you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You could feel as if other forces are tripping you up. A boss or an older relative could be difficult. Your mind keeps slipping out to a daydream. Caring surrounds you. For those who are available, a potential meeting or encounter becomes possible. Tonight: Treat a friend to dinner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even if someone tried to rain on your parade, you would bypass the experience, barely recognising what had happened. Your desirability seems to be high, as many an admirer gazes on you. Be willing to deal with a contentious person at a distance. Tonight: Just ask.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You sense much more might be going on with something that has an impact on you. A boss or older relative might want to keep some situation hush-hush. You sense that some subtle event or secret lies out there that might affect you. Tonight: Go with a loved one's wishes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Zero in on what a friend desires. You could be out of sorts proceeding as you have been. You might not want to head in a certain direction that a friend or loved one wants to. Go along for the ride. You might enjoy what occurs. Tonight: Where a party could be happening.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Accept your place in the limelight. You could feel frayed and pushed to the max. You would be well-advised to follow through on an invitation that might be low-key but enjoyable. Be kind with a child or loved one who is going through a change. Tonight: A must appearance.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Reach out for someone at a distance. You might feel as if you want to see this person soon. You could feel a child or a love interest is more fluid and open for a while. On the other hand, a change involving a child or loved one might be necessary. Tonight: Let creativity flourish.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Do not hem and haw around a difficult situation. You will need to open up talks with a loved one. Key topics could be the budget and the essence of your relationship. A new beginning becomes possible. Tonight: Dinner for two.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Try to do a better job of being a little less self-centered. Others, close friends and loved ones look for you. Someone's emotional rendition might distance you rather than bringing you closer. Tonight: Go with the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Pace yourself and get the job done. Your ability to imagine, sleuth through a problem or understand what is happening allows you greater give-and-take. Goodwill comes through in your communications. Revamp your budget if need be. Tonight: Get to the bottom of a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): As serious as you can become, you seem to be in the mood for some lightness and caring. Your ability to bypass a problem or let go of a heavy issue seems to come into play. Express your caring in a different manner that could be more meaningful to the other party. Tonight: Go for naughty.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Stay centred despite some questions that might be on your mind. You might not be ready to openly discuss them. Try not to be reactive to a family member, loved one or roommate. Stay neutral but caring. Tonight: Make a favourite meal.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You will speak your mind. Conversations seem to surround you. An older person could be quite manipulative. He or she actually wants some extra time from you. Others sense your caring, especially when you see them and they visit you. Tonight: Hang with your friends.

