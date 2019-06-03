Today's Horoscope - June 3

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 3, 2019: You have the unique ability to manifest your desires this year. Knowing what you want will be key. You have an unusually gifted imagination and a good sense of logic. Together, with a goal in mind, you will succeed. If single, you could be very busy this year without dating, yet you will not want to resist one particular suitor. If attached, you will tend to be me-oriented with so much happening. Remember, a relationship is a two-way street. Make a point of involving your sweetie in what is occurring. GEMINI always has a new plan or plot!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jump on a new beginning, but do not let another person confuse the situation and/or your perceptions. Your observations open a new door and opportunity. Stay centred. Tonight: Reach out to a withdrawn friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your more possessive side emerges. You have an opportunity to restructure a financial situation. You might see the benefits more clearly in a few weeks. An offer could be too good to be true. Tonight: Pay bills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The new moon in your sign opens a door. You might start a diet, go back to school, or make another important decision. You will not be able to create as fast a change as you might like. Tonight: Be your charming self.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might feel tired or bored by a particular topic. Decide to incorporate a different type of exercise or form of relaxation into your life. You might also want to do some other type of personal work. Tonight: Take some much-needed personal time.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Zero in on what you want. You have been patient. The time has come to take action, which might be a relief. A meeting could prove instrumental as you focus on a specific goal. Say little, but continue on the same path. Tonight: With friends.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your work benefits from your precision and attention to detail. You know what you ultimately want from a professional session. Do not hesitate to create much more of what you desire. Only you can hold yourself back. Lose that pattern. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): If facing a hassle, reach out for new thinking or find an expert. Extremes become possible, especially if you spend a lot of time on the phone or chatting. Tonight: Wherever you are, socialise with a friend or two.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): One-on-one relating finally scores the type of results you want. You and a loved one can discuss a financial problem and find a resolution. You and an associate can design a plan that works. Tonight: Hang with your favourite person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might be startled by the buoyancy a loved one displays. You could find it difficult to inject an idea or two into a conversation with this person. He or she seems so chatty and self-absorbed at the moment. A family member could be out of sync. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Work or a daily pattern might be your focus. You might feel as if some of what you do is staid or monotonous. Consider making a major change to be more efficient. You will land on your feet no matter what direction you head. Tonight: Relax at home.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your creativity emerges when dealing with a child, a loved one, or a friend. You seem to be able to choose the right way to head and convince another person to join you on a crusade. Tonight: Try a fun place.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You are more emotional than usual. You might be picking up on a friend's or loved one's mixed messages. This person might not recognise what he or she is doing. If you bring up the topic, do it carefully. Tonight: Hang out at home.

