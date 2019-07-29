Today's Horoscope - July 29

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 29, 2019: This year you often pull back and observe what's going on around you. You develop this habit because you often need to be in sync with certain people. If single, you're likely to meet someone who could be emotionally unavailable. Try not to get involved. You'll want a deeper bond. If you're attached, you and your partner benefit from frequent weekends away. Your connection can only grow stronger and bring you closer. CANCER seems to undermine you at times. Be careful when dealing with this sign.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay on top of work or responsibilities. You'll discover that you have your hands full dealing with a domestic issue or a matter involving real estate. Be careful with your money and your wallet. Tonight: Head home early.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be prepared to make some strong choices. You might want to ask questions about an offer, proposition or idea. As a result, you'll be able to weigh the risks and make sound decisions. Tonight: Hang with a favourite person.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might find that winding down from recent events can be somewhat disconcerting. Weigh the pros and cons of a financial matter. A situation related to business or finance could yield excellent results. Tonight: Share your ideas with someone who knows more about the topic.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You feel empowered and as though you can tackle a problem that you've been avoiding. You might have a surprise on the way. Evaluate how involved you want others to be. Tonight: Lighten up; listen to a friend's wild weekend!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Kick back; enjoy what's happening around you. You might want to say less. A judgement that you make about a loved one or friend might appear to be wrong. Check it out more completely. Tonight: The unexpected knocks on your door.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Reach out for a loved one at a distance. When you speak to each other, you always get down to the basics. You also get great feedback from this person. In this case, what's said might stun you on some level, but it opens a new possibility. Tonight: Relax to a good movie.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Assume the lead at work or around a community issue. You might have a certain vision for how the situation should evolve. If someone else guides this project, you could have trouble realising your vision. Tonight: Out till the wee hours.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You often have premonitions about how a situation should unfold. If an easy matter becomes difficult because someone else doesn't know what they're doing, you could get frustrated. Tonight: Start planning the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You don't need to make the first move. The other party is even more anxious to complete the project that you're involved in together. Understand the differences between your styles; you'll gain a better sense of the other party. Tonight: Feed your mind with music or a movie.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Others seek you out and a decision might not be needed. Flow with the moment. Know that when you come to the fork in the road, you'll figure out the best path. A child or new friend could be very unpredictable. Before you get much closer, think. Tonight: Defer to the other party.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Plug into work or a project. You'll want to complete your task soon. You'll note that others seek you out, especially toward the end of the week. You'll want to have extra time to visit with one specific person. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your emotional ways and sensitivity often endear you to others. Sometimes, the people around you don't understand how attuned you are, but they will eventually. A misunderstanding can happen out of the blue. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

