Today's Horoscope

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, August 12, 2019: This year, you'll be taking a serious look at your daily life. You might feel that your routine needs revitalisation. You're likely to make changes that will be profound and add to the satisfaction of your day-to-day life. If single, you could easily meet someone through your daily meanderings of interest. Getting to know this person could be a slow but worthwhile process. If attached, you'll not only want a strong commitment, but you'll also learn to transform the interactions between you and your partner. You might opt to take a class or seminar together. CAPRICORN rains on your parade.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You start the day with a take-charge attitude. Use this energy well by focusing on priorities and perhaps starting to work on an important project. Your imagination plays a significant role in your interactions today. Tonight: Up to the wee hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take an overview of what's happening. You might be smart to walk in the other party's shoes before you make a decision about the best way to proceed with an issue or agreement involving this person. Tonight: Listen to great music.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): One-on-one relating could take you down a new aisle or open a door that you hadn't even noticed. To determine how valid this opportunity is, be willing to get past a barrier. You also need to decide whether you want to go for it. Tonight: Be a duo.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could find that another person is cold or difficult. You might be smart not to make a big deal out of his or her attitude. Let this person deal with his or her mood. You'll be happier if you maintain a distance. Tonight: Follow the crowd.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your efficiency is tested. Someone might inadvertently slow you down. You could become frustrated and tired of dealing with this person. To complete what you want, you might need to reorganise or proceed in a different way. You'll also upset the other party less. Tonight: Head home early.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your mellowness helps you see situations as they are rather than how you want them to be. If you're making an important decision, tap into your creativity to come up with solutions and great ideas. You find that you have an opportunity to be incredibly gracious. Tonight: Ever playful.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Be more direct with a family member. If you're experiencing a lot of flak from this person, perhaps you haven't been firm enough with your barriers. Express your caring through establishing strong yet viable boundaries. Tonight: Take a brisk walk.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You mean what you say. Saying nothing is also significant. Your lack of response could make someone feel uptight. Honour a fast change, and don't feel that you must do anything. Do what you want. Tonight: Be up for a change of plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You could be full of fun. However, you might be experiencing some type of financial issue or change, which may keep you tamer than you are normally. Someone makes a demand. Say no if you want to. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): The moon highlights you and what you want. Others could find you preoccupied or distant. Try to focus on each person and what he or she is stating. You can handle the hectic pace of the day. Tonight: Easy works.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might feel drained by what's going on. You need some time away from the present hectic pace. You know how much you can tolerate. Consider making this a short workday and getting in some extra R and R. Tonight: Play it low-key.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Honour a friendship. Acknowledge the importance that you place on this relationship and person. Perhaps suggest a meal out on you. Scheduling quality time with this person makes both of you very happy. Tonight: Where the action is.

