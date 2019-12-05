Today's Horoscope - December 5

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, December 5, 2019:

This year, you have many choices. Some of your decisions might be based on your intuition, and others will be based on facts. Both processes will work for you. You will gain financially this year. If single, the person you date will need to enjoy your multifaceted personality. Make sure you know each other well. If attached, the two of you create a lot of diversity and excitement in your lives. You both like the stimulation and rarely are bored. ARIES runs through your life like an energiser bunny!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your mood changes as the day ages. You see situations in a totally different manner after a few hours. Whereas you might decide a situation was a no-go in the am, by mid-afternoon, you know you can handle it. Tonight: You naturally do the right thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your friends support you in most of your goals and desires. Nevertheless, today you look within to see if these goals and desires remain valid. Often, what one wished for a year ago might change given time. Tonight: Take some much-needed personal time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have worked hard to complete a project or fulfil another person's requests. By afternoon, you will want to slow down and relax with friends. A call from a co-worker signals good news. Tonight: Why not start the weekend early?

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You often think and feel deeply when you attempt to come to a conclusion or decision. Impulse hits today, and you might toss your normal processing to the wind. In fact, a strong, impulsive drive pushes you to achieve. Tonight: Enjoy the limelight.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You relate with a great deal of empathy to one specific person. In some sense, you identify with this person. You quickly detach when dealing with day-to-day matters and look at the big picture. Tonight: Binge watch a favourite TV series.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Others seek you out. Sometimes you cannot deal with or understand someone's high emotional frequency. In fact, you could become somewhat irate dealing with this person. Tonight: One-on-one relating takes on a difficult tone.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22) Your emotions play a bigger part than you realise when getting to the bottom of a problem. Midday, a partner pushes you to become more analytical about an important matter. Tonight: You're lucky with any matter revolving around your home.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your intuition leads you down many paths. You need to tune into your feelings more often. At times you come up with totally logical conclusions to cover an emotional gut response. Today you do just that! Tonight: Off to the gym.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You have mulled over an emotional issue many times now. The time has come to release it and just be yourself. Your creativity and imagination merge, coming up with unique solutions and dynamic ideas. Tonight: Act like a teenager again.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Be more inquisitive about a situation brewing around you. As you get to the bottom of it, you might be quite amused. An emotional issue might need to be cleared, especially if it involves a loved one. Tonight: Order in.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Double-check your change and make sure you have made the proper decisions financially. Despite the upcoming season, be a bit conservative with your spending. Consider a gift of action for a friend. Tonight: Hang out with a pal.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You lose some of your edge midday. You have pushed long and hard. You also have relied on your natural intuition. You opt to finally go off do some Santa chores and Christmas spending. Tonight: Smiling over your choices.

