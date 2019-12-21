Today's Horoscope - December 21
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, December 21, 2019: This year, you make a good impression wherever you go. Be aware of a tendency to overspend. You will experience excitement in your daily life. A new, unexpected element appears. If single, you could meet someone who gives you a case of the butterflies. Enjoy this bond. If attached, the two of you might opt to add a new dynamic to your life that changes the status quo. You will have to adjust, but you will like the end results. SCORPIO can trigger a lot of excitement.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might feel jovial this morning until you have to rescue someone from the blues, or a most unanticipated event hits. You have the wherewithal to deal with this issue. Remain confident. Tonight: Your mood proves contagious.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are naturally laidback, which is good news under the circumstances. A partner or associate decides to take the driver's seat to facilitate the holiday celebrations. The collision could be noteworthy. Tonight: Be glad you can stay out of the hassle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could be overly tired and withdrawn from a recent period of partying and socializing. You have the good fortune of being able to take some time off for much-needed peace and quiet. Once recharged, you will toss yourself back into the holiday happenings. Tonight: As you like it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): While someone close to you might be groaning about some aspect of this holiday season, you immediately come up with a great idea to bypass the issue. Ear-to-ear smiles surround you as a result. Tonight: Under the mistletoe.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Others find you rather withdrawn and cloistered. Your personality does not seem to be breaking through, and you do not seem to care. Others could express upset. You might need a lazy day at home. Tonight: Make it easy.
VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You have the ability to convince a close friend or neighbor to follow through on an invitation and not make it such a big deal. Your creativity surges and you are able to sort through an issue with ease. Tonight: A loved one delights in your attention.
LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your more possessive side emerges. Don't let a materialistic quality around Christmas take over. A family member might not be able to help themselves, but you can. You know better. Tonight: Complete some last-minute Christmas errands.
SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You radiate. Others notice your glow and wonder where it stems from. You could be eyeing a situation differently, and as a result flow through it well. Roll with an unexpected change. Tonight: Make merry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Take your time finishing up some holiday details. You could feel some nostalgia when reflecting on past Christmases with someone you love. If you have a surprise gift, make it a point to keep it just that. Tonight: Shhh ... don't let the cat out of the bag.
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Emphasise your commitments as well as your friends. As materialistic as Christmas can become, it still has a way of focusing a spotlight on each of your individual relationships. Tonight: Where the action is.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might not have imagined needing to take such a strong role around a certain festivity. Many people clamor to be around you. Others follow your lead. Try not to react to sudden news. Tonight: A force to be reckoned with.
PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): News finally filters in your direction. Make the most out of this weekend. Go to a concert or ballet, or any event you love about Christmas. Consider calling others at a distance to wish them a Merry Christmas. Tonight: Go caroling if you want.
(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy