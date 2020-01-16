Today's Horoscope - January 16, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, January 16, 2020: This year, you gain insight into what works for you. In general, honour a fast change of pace this year. Others will often try to distract you, but they will not be successful. Your determination is one of your biggest assets. If single, many people admire you, several of whom would like to be closer to you. Start exploring your options. Make no commitments until you are sure. If attached, this year proves to be unusually dynamic and exciting. As a couple, you make many important decisions and changes that will draw you closer together. LIBRA finds you way too serious, and you might find Libra quite flakey.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tension builds, increasing your admiration for the many people who deal with this energy every day. You look at a boss differently as a result of this insight — thrilled not to be in his or her position. Tonight: Be responsive to a special friend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pace yourself and be aware of your limits. Your effectiveness is tested within the workplace and at home. Use a well-known technique to let stress roll right off you. Take frequent walks. Tonight: Playing it loose and easy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on possibilities and what needs to happen. Drop the words “no” and “impossible.” You will find that you manifest far more successfully as a result. Others often are amazed by the power of word choices. Tonight: Deciding to get some exercise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions come forward, most likely on the homefront. You could feel as if you cannot change directions at the drop of a hat. A partner or loved one becomes domineering. Do not get uptight, for this too shall pass. Tonight: Where the action is.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Tension builds. Stop and ask for some feedback, especially if debating a question that could be very important to you. Listen to others' opinions because you might discover a new way to proceed. Stay open. Tonight: Take it easy.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Refuse to allow another person to corner you. Money might be at the root of the issue. You do not need to immediately come to terms with this. Relax and use timing to the max. Tonight: Pay bills before making any commitments.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your energy spills over wherever you go. Others are drawn to you because of your positive attitude. You will stay on top of a problem and resolve it quickly. Others admire your ability to work through issues. Tonight: All smiles.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your intensity comes through even though you might try to hide it. Others might not be sure of the best way to handle your energy. Say little and listen more. Your perceptions could be valuable — but not to everyone. Tonight: Not to be found.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Friends surround you and support you in a project. Nevertheless, the responsibility and costs will drop on you. You tend to take risks; however, hold back with this situation. Confirm all details. Social interactions and interpersonal dealings are your strong suit. Tonight: Networking the night away.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your priorities emerge, helping others understand you and your life choices. You could be especially domineering at the moment, but not meaning to push others away. Give others the space to make their own choices. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Demonstrate your ability to take in the needed information and understand it. You will then be able to synthesise your perspective so that others can understand you better. Stay open to questions. Tonight: Choose a fun escape.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might honour another person's insecurities. Do not walk on his or her feelings, especially if you want to have an in-depth chat or value the friendship. You could be viewing this person very differently from the way they see themselves. Tonight: Be with a favourite person.

