Today's Horoscope

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, February 15, 2020:

This year, you battle your inner demons. Your conflicting sets of opinions make it difficult to unite ideas or theories. If single, potential suitors could back off from you as they might find you more complicated than necessary. That is their choice; you make yours. If attached, the two of you use your innate resourcefulness to get through seemingly difficult disagreements. Respect your different opinions rather than try to merge them. SCORPIO can be contrary and sarcastic at times.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do whatever you need to in order to get to the bottom of a problem. Still, you might find it difficult to get to the ultimate cause of the hassle. Stop pushing if unsuccessful. Give others time and space. Tonight: Let go and relax to a good movie.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Defer to others. What you hear might not make sense to you or anyone else. Just sit in that space for a while to see what is happening on a deeper level. If you still cannot get past an emotional wall, let it go. Tonight: Out at a favourite restaurant.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Plunge into a project that needs to be completed. You might not understand what is happening between you and another party. Given time and space, information will come forward. Tonight: Let someone else call the shots.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might want to creatively brainstorm or make plans that have little to do with recent tension. Let your inner child emerge. You could be surprised at what occurs if you let go. Tonight: Get into a project.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Stay close to home. Be open to a conversation that could pop up out of nowhere yet may be significant. Allow a loved one to express frustration around recent events. Tonight: Nap and then decide.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Reach out for a friend or close relative whom you might need to clear the air with. You have gone through your set of ups and downs as of late. Opening up a discussion and attempting not to make any judgements could be smart. Tonight: Take it easy.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Go over recent spending and take a hard look at budget control. You do not feel good when this area of your life goes out of whack. Do your best to create some limits. Tonight: Back off from an argument that pops up from nowhere.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might want to clear the air and not get into a squabble for no reason. If involved with a misunderstanding, apologise but say little more until you have got down to the real issue. Tonight: Play it cool.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You feel as if you would like to share some of your feelings involving a problem. Until you have more clarity about what motivated you and a partner, be more open to hearing other views. You are best advised to say little. Tonight: Relax before making a decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A friendship might be on the line. You could be having problems clearing the air. Sometimes it is best to say very little and let the other party speak. Expect your emotions to run high. Tonight: Join friends at a spontaneous happening.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Take your time responding to an older relative or friend. You might even hear from a boss for some strange reason. Understand that people are off-kilter and just trying to stabilise. Tonight: Minimise your questions. Just be present.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might wonder about others and how hard they could be pushing to gain insight. Stay open to feedback and refuse to make judgments. You might not agree with all you hear, but encourage people to express their feelings. Tonight: A force to behold.

