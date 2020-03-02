Today's Horoscope - March 2

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 2, 2020: This year, you often experience tension when making significant decisions. You can change your mind if necessary; this may produce less nervous energy. If you are single, a loved one could march into your life and help create more diversity and excitement in your days. If you are attached, the two of you decide to grow a component of your bond that suits you more. Understanding, travel and commitment all could be involved. GEMINI helps you laugh and gain a new perspective.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your perceptions could be right-on. Confusion seems to be stimulated, as others might not understand where you are coming from and the implications. Honour your sixth sense, which helps point you in the correct direction. Tonight: Speak your mind.

AURUS (April 20-May 20): You might want to claim your power and allow others to understand how your ideas come forth. Be careful about being possessive, which is a pattern you tumble into more often than you realise. Tonight: Weigh the pros and cons of a decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You tend to be as direct and forthright as possible. Sometimes people misread your approach and don't understand how your wit and humour play into the moment. Tap into your imagination to find answers. Tonight: Be the personality kid.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your feelings run high, causing a wave of moods from others just by your sheer presence. Your intuition could help you zero in on what others refuse to see and/or discuss. Tonight: Know that plans can change.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You naturally beam in what you want. Your sunny side emerges in a discussion with friends. Their perspective, as well as yours, could change radically as a result. Focus on what you want and make it so. Tonight: Where the action is.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You beam and draw many people to your point of view. You present your perspective in a light and clear way. The difference between how you see what is happening and what is truly happening could provoke a laugh or two. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Read between the lines. Intellectual responses and ideas keep you on the same page as an associate. You see different ways of clearing out a problem, but you also are willing to accommodate another person and follow his or her lead. Tonight: Return an important call.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): One-on-one relating causes you to take a second look at a situation that keeps popping up. You want to handle this issue before moving on to other matters. Otherwise, you could become scattered. Tonight: Toss yourself into a conversation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21) : Welcome the ability to defer to a close friend or loved one. You could be amused by what you are hearing. Not everyone is as confident in their decisions as you are. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Pace yourself, and know that you produce better results when you do. Ask for feedback to help test or expand your perspective. A discussion could be vibrant but somewhat tiresome. You want to move on to other topics. Tonight: Make it easy.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your playfulness reveals many people's true colours. Great ideas often come from discussions rooted in experience. Allow your playfulness to open up a difficult conversation. Tonight: Go for naughty.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You are coming from a point of security, and you wonder what is preventing you from taking a major step. Rather than overthink this issue, just take that step. Trust that you will like the results. Tonight: Happiest at home.

