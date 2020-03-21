Today's Horoscope - March 21

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 21, 2020:

This year, you create a great legacy with the help of a professional organization. You are a leader with many bold and innovative ideas. Friends play an important role in your decisions. It is a very satisfying year and you can feel proud. If single, you are happy being such and do not feel lonely. You do not need to commit. If attached, you and your partner form a better working relationship. You carry out mutual goals and your passion increases. Your partner's finances improve at the end of the year, affording you a more affluent lifestyle. GEMINI always is fun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are torn between wanting to take center stage and needing time alone. The day begins on an inspirational note and then you plunge into a creative project. As the day goes on, your restless energy needs an outlet. Tonight: Go out and party.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Friends demand your time. You are happy to indulge them. You feel a deep healing take place in your psyche when you connect with a particularly close friend. You brainstorm about humanity and its ills and how to fix them. Tonight: Comfort food.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Even though it is the weekend, you are still thinking about work and your ambitions. Use this energetic day to network and gather friends together, making helpful introductions. You receive thanks and gratitude. Tonight: Host a gathering.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You wake up longing to get away and explore a new life path. The day is full of obligations that pull you back to earth. A loved one at a distance contacts you to talk about future plans. Tonight: Watch an intriguing movie with dinner.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You wish to do something completely out of the ordinary with today. A family member wishes to discuss finances. Have a brief chat, but put the longer talk off for another time. You indulge in travel plans for later in the year. Tonight: Definitely go to that party.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You discuss dividing time and mutual resources with a partner today. You have the urge to do some serious gardening. This makes you feel clean and renewed. By evening, you are ready to share with loved ones. Tonight: Cook a fantastic dinner for all.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You have a lot to do today, but wish you had more time with partners and loved ones. Have a productive day, and if you play your cards right you can take time off tonight to share your feelings with others. Tonight: At least make space for phone calls.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): An intense attraction seizes you today. You are busy with home chores and a to-do list that eventually overtakes your earlier fancy. A child might prove to be demanding, and you resolve to put in some serious play time. This lightens your mood. Tonight: An early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You have fun at home and with family today. Everyone seems to be in a much better mood than usual, except for your partner, who still has work to finish from the week. Divvy up chores. You receive thanks and you feel proud. Tonight: An intimate dinner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A sibling or old pal needs help with a home matter today, and you pitch in per cent. Spend the afternoon writing and journaling, as you've had many good ideas lately. Friends want to see you tonight but you are inclined to stay home. Tonight: Go out anyway.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You receive unexpected news about a financial matter. Discuss with friends for the best possible outcome. A Gemini provides the best advice and you feel relieved. You change your mind at the last minute about going to a party and decide to go with the flow. Tonight: Take others seriously.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You feel the urge to splurge on a new look and new clothes. You can accomplish this without spending a lot of money. You shine with others in a day gathering that leads to an evening foray. Find others who listen to you intently. Tonight: Say what you really feel.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.