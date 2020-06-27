Today's Horoscope - June 27

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 27, 2020:Determined and persuasive, you open the world for people and enable them to see differently. The road to success is long, but you succeed. A spiritual path for you is essential because your convictions are so powerful. If single, you are cautious and may wind up still single. If attached, you worship your partner, and the two of you are as tight as glue. GEMINI gets you to loosen up and laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect some restlessness, as mentally turning off life's problems may be difficult. Instead of worrying over things you cannot control and spending time imagining the worst, find time to relax with a good book or do some creative writing. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today finds you in the mood to party, but do not expect to overdo it and emerge unscathed the next day. You will certainly feel like kicking up your heels and may be able to use the energy by dancing. Tonight: Have fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may feel the urge to do some home remodeling. Some of you will experience sudden events that are beyond your control at the beginning of the day. This will lead to personal changes for some of you. Tonight: Make it OK to be spontaneous.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might want to change gears and have a long overdue chat. You might not understand where another person is coming from. You have the financial issue handled in your mind, but perhaps a discussion about the logistics is necessary. Tonight: Relax.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Plans may be in the making for some cash to come your way via a family loan or even a secret benefactor. Some of these plans will advance from the talking stage to action today. Be honest about what you need. Tonight: Up late.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22):Today puts the spotlight on you in a most flattering way. This is a perfect time to enhance your appearance. Interior decorating can be done in a unique way also, and you will feel positively inspired. Tonight: As you like it.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today gives some Librans a second chance to deal with confidential issues that were prominent in your life last December. Be sure to get enough rest to prevent burnout or illness due to stress from either relationships or work situations. Tonight: Early bedtime.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Defer to a family member. He or she might need some quiet time with you alone. Spending time together strengthens your bond, no matter what that bond might be. You both can only gain from being open and expressive. Tonight: Play the night away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): The harmony that you crave today will not be easy to come by personally or professionally. Matters related to career versus domestic life are most affected. This is not a time to make decisions. Tonight: Sit tight if you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You could be easily overwhelmed by what you need to accomplish. You might want to get together with an older relative or friend. Take time out for the important people in your life. Worry less — at least for today. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today emphasises the need to be discreet and do your own secret research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There is a new intensity to your desires. As a self-made new Mata Hari, enjoy the persona. Tonight: Spy novels.

PISCES (Feb19-March 20): A partnership is available, either in love or business. Listen carefully to the words and ideas expressed to sense whether a closer involvement is right for you. Also ask the advice of friends and family. Everyone will have varied and different responses. Tonight: Catch up.

