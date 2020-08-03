Today's Horoscope - August 3

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 3, 2020:

Courageous and determined, your daring quest is pulled off this year. You are the star of your pack, but beware of endangering yourself with the risks you take. If single, you tend to rescue people when you get into relationships with them, so choose wisely this year. You find your mate in November. If attached, your partner is adored but always worried about you. SAGITTARIUS understands completely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Much can be accomplished today. Ask advice from, and give assistance to, companions about setting goals and pursuing dreams. Your energy level will be wonderful. Nurture your confidence and adventure. Tonight: Go more adventurous and reach out to a group you've been longing to join.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today highlights your potential at work. Your charisma is especially evident. Your established reputation and contacts with past business associates provide a foundation enabling you to move forward. Seek answers to security issues by understanding patterns linked to your work. Tonight: Relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Travel plans and opportunities are finally available. Your mental energy is in top form; it is especially easy to assimilate new information. Today is ideal for consecrating a new journal. You have much to express. Tonight: Restless, with a bit of a rant at the moon and the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today brings hidden facts to light. A message from the spirit world reminds you of the mysteries of the afterlife. It is an excellent time to visit an antique store or thrift shop in search of unexpected treasure. Tonight: Go over the joint monies you have with others and budget how much to spend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love and social prospects are changing for the better. Do not hesitate if someone new has caught your eye. Make your feelings known. Old friends reconnect. It is a bit of a creative cycle. Tonight: Count to three before speaking with a romantic prospect.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): It is a wonderful day to overcome stains. Release all that is stale and counterproductive, and try new health regimens. Be aware of how associates affect your health. If someone frustrates or drains you, keep your distance. There could be a psychic vampire hovering nearby. Tonight: You almost get a tattoo.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Love enters a volatile phase. A hint of fate, as past life attraction surrounds a relationship. A change of heart is in progress. Develop new social contacts or build upon an existing relationship. The good times roll on. Tonight: Dinner with one you love.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today brings a greeting from an old friend. Contemplate before making changes in living arrangements. A family member can seem confused or unpredictable. New options appear, and those closest to you have a better sense of direction. Tonight: Blitz out in front of the television.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): It's an excellent day to make decisions about travel and study. Be tolerant if one of your siblings or neighbours is not as considerate as you'd like; there are deeper issues involved. Don't change your relationship status. Tonight: You can be sexy in other ways.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today, pressures ease. Business travel and important meetings provide lucrative opportunities. Written affirmations for prosperity are extremely helpful now. Prepare, read aloud and visualise a fountain of riches pouring upon you. Tonight: Continue with a glamorous bubble bath.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Inventive, independent, original and a friend to all, you're a progressive reformer. You're restless today, with tremendous energy. Focus, and you'll accomplish a great deal. At the same time, you long to have more freedom from responsibility. Tonight: Balancing Libra's scales.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Invest in a good dream book. It's a perfect day to learn more about the traits of your Chinese birth sign. Draw your Chinese animal. It is the animal that hides within your heart. Tonight: Write to that person you never wrote back to.

