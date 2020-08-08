Today's Horoscope - August 8

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, August 8, 2020:Multi-talented and responsible, you tell it like it is. You can do this through playing different roles in your life, which brings you many successes this year. Relax and unwind more to stay healthy. If single, you have a versatile dating life and attach to no one in particular. An old love resurfaces. If attached, you are faithful, and you and your partner are deeply in love. TAURUS keeps you realistic.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your social life will be very happy today. Image and appearance will be important. Purchase perfect new wardrobe items and try for a new, adventurous look. Experiment with different styles. Pursue travel opportunities. Tonight: Running your own Aries fashion show.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A new perspective concerning a love connection from the past brings peace and acceptance. Do some journaling about it. Charity projects can change your life. Today also encourages you to help those in need. Tonight: You feel really good about yourself and the world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It is a great time to seek advice and to network. Plan a garden party or outdoor picnic. Someone you love and admire will be favourably impressed. Younger people are a source of pride and inspiration. Tonight: You feel exceptionally proud of your children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22):Your insight is keen. A friend offers you an opportunity and encouragement. Socialise with professional associates. Avoid confrontational types. Employ subtle strategy if arguments develop. Listen to the other person's point of view and count to four. Tonight: A quiet home-cooked meal.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Widen your horizons and move forward. You would enjoy a class today. New friendships with foreign-born people are likely to develop. Your greatest spiritual lessons come through personal explorations and journeys. Tonight: Return calls first.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Shifts in the worldwide economic pattern can impact your personal finances. Flexibility and a progressive attitude help you acquire the security required. It's important today to be aware of how the financial decisions of another might be affecting you. Tonight: Explore your world on the television.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A deeper quality of love enriches a significant relationship. Wait until after September to make any permanent changes in your status. You are exploring intimacy and commitment on a new level. You could change your mind. Tonight: Staying aware and open.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today focuses on your well-being and health. Scorpio's cell salt is calcium sulphate. It functions as a good overall cleanser to eliminate toxins and facilitate the healing process. Find this cell salt in currants, cauliflower, horehound and horseradish. Tonight: A new kind of meal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Many life-changing transits are aspecting your love and creativity areas. Your attitude toward love and capacity for developing a deep, meaningful relationship undergoes profound transformation. And a new creative project is ready to fly. Tonight: Celebrate yourself in true Sagittarius style.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today emphasises your home and family life. The focus turns toward the welfare and happiness of relatives, including your extended family. A redecorating, remodeling or even an additional workspace might be appealing. Tonight: Relax or unwind with a soothing herbal bath.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Transportation will be a focus today. Transits indicate that you might look for a new vehicle, including a bicycle, or consider alternative travel and transportation arrangements. Mobility issues should be resolved satisfactorily. Tonight: Catch up with old friends and neighbors.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A dream or intuitive hunch helps you resolve monetary concerns. Double-check suggestions that others make regarding finances. The actions taken by another might drain your resources. Trust your own judgement, particularly if something sounds too good to be true. Tonight: Relax. (c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.