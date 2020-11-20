Today's Horoscope - November 20

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, November 20, 2020: Revolutionary, savagely funny and idealistic, you'd rather fight than give in. In 2021, by avoiding arguments you score a major success. Even under quarantine, you accomplish magic. Rewards aren't long in coming. If single, you look younger than your age so you attract many. You will know when you meet him or her in 2021 — you will just know. If attached, you have the perfect partner. CAPRICORN has the power.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today finds you accomplishing much in record time — so you can get to your weekend — and supports a nostalgic mood. Accept invitations from friends or plan a virtual get-together. An admirer gives you a positive recommendation. Tonight: Seek a happy stress release.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today gives you vacillation, and a chance to prioritise. Your heart tells you to focus on home and family, but another part of you wants to advance at work. Make time for both. Balance is the key to success now. Tonight: Sigh of relief.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today indicates a special link to the longago and faraway. Your antiques and scrapbooks most probably have messages. A recollection by a grandparent shared with a grandchild can play a part in a spiritual awakening, especially tonight. Tonight: Very excited.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do background research and check claims that others make today. Better safe than sorry. There's a sense of fate in the air. Adapt to circumstances. Keep your perspective if love and emotional issues grow complex. Valuable insights come from close associates. Tonight: Early beddie byes.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You'll be noticed and sought after. Circulate and work at cementing bonds, and closest love connections can deepen in a wonderful way. Make certain that you enjoy the animals cherished by someone you love, and vice versa. Tonight: Insight can prove valuable.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Patience with reaching health goals is essential. Wellness is achieved through sustained effort right now. A few hours of extra sleep now and then is the best gift you can give yourself this year. Purchase a really good umbrella too. Tonight: Belated birthday gifts.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today brings teamwork and cooperation to assure success. Charming and talented associates create opportunities for you to fulfill a cherished wish. If you get anxious with trust issues, which you will, take a leap of faith. Tonight: Balance your soul with creative color and sound.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today heightens your devotion to relatives or extended family and illuminates the important roles they play. Take time off to care for your home and enjoy family life. You also catch up on important household chores. Tonight: Delicious dinner with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): If a vehicle needs replacement, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations. There can be some last-minute schedule changes to allow for. Have dry, comfortable clothing available, especially footwear. Tonight: The weather might impact you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Well-meaning advisers or promoters can offer you the wrong advice. If in doubt, follow your instincts. Resist the influence of another's ideas. Postpone entering into any business partnership. If others seek your assistance, provide them with encouragement and ideas. Tonight: Read between the lines.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your writing and speaking abilities win you admiration and love. Your personality and appearance create a memorable impression on influential individuals. Take the lead in making suggestions and arranging projects. You feel the need to acquire more security. Tonight: A happy energy to the heart.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today points to a need for extra rest and retreat. Energy will be replenished, and you'll be able to get organised during hours of peaceful solitude. By tomorrow you'll be ready to be more interactive. Tonight: Reassure people by email that they'll hear from you tomorrow.

