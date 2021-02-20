Today's Horoscope - February 20

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, February 20, 2021: Emotional, perceptive and sympathetic, you absorb life like a sponge and learn quickly. This year, you focus more on your mental strengths and you succeed admirably. There will be a huge change in your career path. If single, it won't be for long. Soon there are joyful announcements to make. If attached, you are too devoted to your partner. Clarity is the theme of 2021. LEO can be bossy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today promises a variety of important e-mails and phone calls. You will be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much is accomplished. Tonight: Your great capacity for problem-solving is in evidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be able to make purchases you've longed for, and it will be possible to use money to generate true enjoyment. Just be cautious about overextending yourself. Compare prices and remember to budget. Tonight: Your famous love for luxury is satiated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll be enthused and motivated. Today will conclude on a very upbeat note. Many worthwhile projects will — finally — be in the works. Be versatile and creative in applying your talents; your earning ability will blossom. Tonight: A great sigh of relief.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Answers and inspiration come from within now. New appreciation of the peace and freedom of solitude develops today. Perform an anonymous act of kindness, and a deep sense of satisfaction comes. Tonight: You would benefit from a change of scene.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today finds your physical vitality improving. Depression lifts and your faith helps you carry plans forward. Helpful guidance comes from friends. It's a good time to seek an opinion or request advice. Tonight: A conversation can be very significant. Listen closely.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and your professional life. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals. Tonight: Surround yourself with loving energies.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A flair for style and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you today. A plan for growth develops. You feel penetrating yet cautious. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Relationships between family members are mutually enjoyable. Tonight: Contact a foreign friend.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. Your sensitivity and thoughtfulness win the loyalty of another. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you. Tonight: An early night of restful sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspective of those you are intimate with. There is much exploring and probing in progress. Tonight: A wonderful dinner date with a loved one.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Sunlight carries health-giving and antiseptic properties. Be aware of how the quality of light in your home is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting enhances your well-being. Tonight: Meditate by the light of a favourite lamp.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Develop your creative potential. Purchase an attractive journal and matching pen to record your ideas. They're likely to be too good to let them fall by the wayside. Artistic endeavours of all kinds will flourish today. Tonight: Be patient; success comes.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Special projects can lead to a new career emphasis. You'll play host to visitors. Home improvements can be planned. Experiment with bold, bright colours. Children have much to teach you and can be a catalyst for change. Tonight: A new competitive quality develops.

