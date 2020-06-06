Today's Horoscope - June 6

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 6, 2020: Visionary and zealous, you go all out to make this year a successful one. Your motivation helps you accomplish a great deal, if you steer clear of confrontations. If single, you will have several different interesting relationships, but none soothes your soul this year. If attached, you often work together and create a fulfilling life together. Sharing at a deeper level produces a much longer union. SCORPIO can be equally intense.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You want to win every competition, and your cleverness and eloquence enable you to find the quickest road to fulfillment. Use humour and good listening skills when dealing with others. You hear from an old friend from very far away. Tonight: Renewed ambition and dedication.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful of investments and other projects suggested by an adventurous type. Resist the temptation to be overly critical. Tolerance and appreciation on your part opens more doors. A breakthrough may come. Tonight: A power struggle could become a tempest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your beauty and charm are magnetic today, and you will be hard to resist. Circulate. Plan or attend virtual parties. Learn from old experiences and use them as a foundation upon which to build future happiness. Tonight: Intimate date night.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your health will take a turn for the better today. You will feel more energy. Animal companions are especially in tune with your needs. Enjoy exercise or healing sessions with a loved one. Tonight: An admirer is making a special effort to add to your happiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will be social and extroverted today. Romantic interludes are a source of genuine delight. A new hobby or form of creative expression becomes very important to you. It's almost as if Aladdin's magic lamp is handed to you. Tonight: Vivid dreams.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today favours your home life. Honour the day with a small gathering at your dwelling. You will share memories of long-cherished traditions linked to your heritage. There is a hurdle to surmount before love is free to grow. It will. Tonight: Calls and e-mails.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today highlights your communication sector. Your charming demeanour will attract both love and money. Make calls, arrange meetings and attend to correspondence. You might suddenly feel very proud of the accomplishments of a friend or sibling. Tonight: Plan ahead for an exciting time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Today brings a more grounded mood. You will follow through with plans to assure security. You will be your usual businesslike and practical self again for a while. You are involved in getting organised and keeping up with obligations. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your sector of recreation and pleasure is highlighted. There is time to play — and probably win — a favourite game as today begins. An email or call might mark the beginning of an intriguing relationship. You can be intolerant of the mundane. Tonight: You uplift others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will find pleasure today in helping those who are sad, troubled or disadvantaged. Volunteer opportunities help you grow spiritually, but you also do a lot of good through performing small kindnesses where needed. Tonight: Allow yourself plenty of rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You find your choices in friendships in flux today. Avoid those who seem possessive or overly demanding. Patiently cultivate new contacts and allow time for trust to build. You are intrigued by new gadgets and technologies. Tonight: You feel the urge to be more visible.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today allows you to resolve problems with grace. Avoid a conflict with authority. Even if you are right, a victory might generate resentment. Check in on an elderly family member. You become extra aware of family patterns. Tonight: Keep a sense of humour about gossip.

